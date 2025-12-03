According to a Politico report, Lutnick has been meeting with CEOs in the robotics industry.

The Trump administration is reportedly considering issuing an executive order on robotics in 2026, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is said to be “all in” on accelerating the industry's development.

“We are committed to robotics and advanced manufacturing because they are central to bringing critical production back to the United States,” said a Commerce Department spokesperson, according to the report.

This comes after the Trump administration gave the artificial intelligence industry a boost with the announcement of the Genesis Mission in November.

