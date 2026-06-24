Investors showed interest in businesses tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure, advanced biotechnology, and quantum computing.

Boundless Bio shares reached a 52-week high of $2.75 after the company agreed to merge with private biotech firm Serapha Bio.

Backblaze shares climbed to a two-year high of $11.85 after the company announced a $335 million, five-year storage deal with CoreWeave.

Quantinuum shares hit a record high of $81.48 after a White House executive order supported U.S. quantum technology development.

Shares of Boundless Bio (BOLD), Backblaze (BLZE) and quantum computing company Quantinuum (QNT) climbed to fresh 52-week highs on Tuesday as investors poured capital into specialized technology and life sciences companies benefiting from major corporate and policy developments.

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While Boundless Bio and Backblaze stocks surged 85% and 43%, respectively, Quantinuum stock gained over 13%.

BOLD Reinvents Itself Through Merger

In biotechnology, Boundless Bio stock hit a 52-week high of $2.75 after agreeing to combine with privately held Serapha Bio in an all-stock transaction. The merged company plans to focus on developing clinical-stage base-editing treatments.

The merged company will concentrate on advancing SERP-01, an investigational treatment designed to correct the genetic mutation most commonly responsible for severe Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

The deal also includes $230 million in funding from healthcare investors, giving the company money to advance its drug development and clinical trials. Investors viewed the transaction as a major shift that positions Boundless Bio as a stronger player in the gene-editing space.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day.

BLZE Lands Major AI Infrastructure Opportunity

Backblaze stock reached a two-year high of $11.85 after unveiling a five-year agreement valued at approximately $335 million with AI cloud provider CoreWeave (CRWV). The arrangement positions Backblaze as a key storage provider supporting large-scale AI workloads.

Following the update, William Blair upgraded Backblaze to Market Perform from Underperform and described the CoreWeave partnership as a transformative development.

The firm suggested the agreement offers strong evidence that enterprise customers view Backblaze's hard-disk-drive-based storage platform as a valuable component of large-scale AI operations. According to the analyst, the announcement addresses previous concerns about the company's ability to defend its market position and execute its strategy in the AI era.

Retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day.

Quantum Policy Boosts QNT

Quantinuum also attracted significant attention after reaching a record high of $81.48, boosted by a White House executive order to ramp up U.S. quantum technology development.

The U.S. government aims to build a quantum computer for scientific research by 2028 and expand quantum sensors and communication networks over the following years.

Also, Federal agencies must upgrade their cybersecurity systems to use quantum-resistant encryption by 2031. This is intended to protect sensitive government data from future quantum computers that could potentially crack today's encryption methods.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory.

So far this year BOLD and BLZE stocks have surged 116% and 150%, respectively. QNT stock has gained 28% since its June 4 debut.

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