The Dow Jones futures were down 0.11% and the S&P 500 futures dipped 0.10% at the time of writing.

Markets await the key Fed policy decision later in the day, with hawkish rate cuts already priced in.

Asian markets ended mixed, with the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index up 0.77% while the Nikkei 225 index was down 0.10%.

Oracle Corp. (ORCL), Adobe Inc. (ADBE), and Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) are among the companies reporting their latest quarterly earnings on Wednesday.

U.S. stock futures slipped marginally lower on Wednesday morning as investors await the Federal Reserve’s key policy rate decision later in the day.

While markets are likely pricing in a hawkish cut, with caution on further interest rate easing in 2026, all eyes will be on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s statement for clarity on the path forward.

At the time of writing, data from the CME FedWatch tool showed an 89.9% probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut. Meanwhile, the data shows only a 19.9% probability for a further cut in January, down from 23.5% a month ago.

Market Performance

Dow Jones futures were down 0.11% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures dipped lower 0.10%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures were also trading 0.21% lower. Futures on the Russell 2000 index traded 0.30% lower.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was down 0.06% at the time of writing, Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) lost 0.10%, and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) edged lower by 0.09%. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘neutral’ territory.

Asian markets ended Wednesday’s trading session with mixed movements, with the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index leading with gains of 0.77%, followed by the Hang Seng index’s 0.42% gains. The Shanghai Composite ended 0.23% lower, and KOSPI was down 0.21%.

The Nikkei 225 index closed the day 0.10% lower.

Stocks To Watch

GameStock (GME):GameStock shares are down over 6% premarket after it reported disappointing third-quarter results, marking eight of nine quarters of degrowth. While the company’s hardware and accessories sales business fell 12%, some investors remain bullish on its steady bottom line and rising net income.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN): Both tech giants are eyeing India for AI investments in the coming years. Microsoft on Tuesday said that it is looking to invest $17.5 billion in India, while Amazon has committed over $35 billion to boost artificial intelligence and cloud in India by 2030. MSFT shares were down 0.2% while AMZN was down 0.01% at the time of writing.

Enveric Biosciences (ENVB): The biotech company announced on Tuesday that it received a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for one of its treatments in the mental health domain. ENVB stock is up over 87% in Wednesday’s premarket.

