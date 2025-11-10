The move follows the company’s strong third-quarter results, with revenue of $4.14 billion and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58.

Barrick’s board has approved a $500 million increase to its existing repurchase plan.

The company also raised its quarterly base dividend by 25% to $0.125 per share.

Barrick reported a Q3 operating cash flow and free cash flow of $2.4 billion and $1.5 billion.

Barrick Mining Corp. (B) announced on Monday a boost to its shareholder returns, unveiling both an expanded share buyback program and a higher dividend payout.

Share Buyback Increase

Barrick’s board has approved a $500 million increase to its existing repurchase plan, bringing the total authorized amount to $1.5 billion for the current 12-month period.

The decision follows the completion of $1.0 billion in share repurchases by September 30, 2025, driven by strong cash generation and profit.

Following the announcement, Barrick Mining stock traded over 3% higher in Monday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day amid ‘low’ message volume levels.

Dividend Increase

Alongside the expanded buyback, Barrick raised its quarterly base dividend by 25% to $0.125 per share. Under its updated Performance Dividend Policy, the company declared a total dividend of $0.175 per share for Q3, including a $0.05 per share performance component. The payment will be made on December 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of November 28.

“Higher gold production combined with lower costs and strong commodity prices drove record cash flow for Barrick in Q3.” -Mark Hill, Group COO, Interim President and CEO, Barrick Mining

Barrick reported a Q3 operating cash flow and free cash flow of $2.4 billion and $1.5 billion, up 82% year-on-year (YoY) and 274% YoY, respectively. The cash flow was boosted by higher realized gold prices, increased gold sales volume, and lower total cash costs per ounce.

