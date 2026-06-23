Atlantic International’s recently acquired unit secured a $52 million government contract in the Netherlands.

Unit Circle8 had secured a $380 million government contract last month; Atlantic had acquired Circle8 earlier this year.

On Monday, Atlantic posted its first-quarter results, with revenue surging 143% year-on-year to $249.9 million.

Net loss widened partly due to acquisition-related integration, accounting, and financing costs.

Shares of Atlantic International (ATLN) surged more than 150% on Tuesday, recording its biggest-ever single-day gains, as investors cheered a $52 million government contract in the Netherlands, a day after the workforce solutions firm posted a strong first-quarter print.

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ATLN stock is also trading just $0.08 below its 200-day moving average (200-DMA), a level it last hit more than two months back.

ATLN’s Public Sector Momentum

On Tuesday, Seven Stars, a company within Atlantic’s Circle8 Group platform, secured a four-year framework agreement with the Dutch Vehicle Authority (RDW) to provide specialized Information and Communication Technology (ICT) professionals.

The win adds to Circle8 Group’s recent momentum in the public sector. Last month, Circle8 won a $380 million government contract in the Netherlands, taking its total deals to more than $430 million in recent weeks. Circle8 is a European IT and talent management firm.

Atlantic International acquired Circle8 Group in January 2026. The deal significantly expanded its European footprint with annualized revenue exceeding $1.1 billion.

ATLN’s Q1 Revenue More Than Doubles

On Monday, Atlantic posted its first-quarter results, which included contributions from Circle8 for the first time. Revenue surged 143% year-on-year to $249.9 million, while gross profit rose 92% to $21.4 million.

However, the company reported a loss per share of $0.44, compared with a loss of $0.20 per share in the prior-year period, partly due to acquisition-related integration, accounting, and financing costs.

ATLN Bulls Eye New Highs

Retail sentiment surrounding ATLN on Stocktwits flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ from a day earlier, while message volumes surged a mammoth 1,700% over a 24-hour period.

One user said if the stock breaks the $1.25 resistance, it could climb to a fresh day high.

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Over 210 million shares changed within the first hour of trading, compared with the daily average of roughly 0.5 million shares, according to Stocktwits data.

ATLN shares have declined around 19% so far this year.

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