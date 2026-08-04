Palantir Technologies surpassed Wall Street expectations for the second quarter of 2026, fueled by triple-digit expansion in U.S. enterprise sales.

Palantir reported second-quarter revenue of $1.94 billion, up 93% year-over-year, alongside diluted earnings of $0.41 per share.

Sales to U.S. corporate customers surged 149% to $764 million as domestic businesses increasingly adopted the company's Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP).

The data analytics provider substantially boosted its 2026 financial targets, projecting annual sales of up to $8.158 billion and U.S. commercial growth exceeding 134%.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) share price soared 13% after-hours on Monday after the company delivered a standout Q2 performance, driven by heightened corporate demand for its AI tools and services.

The Denver-based analytics platform posted second-quarter total revenue of $1.94 billion, representing a 93% surge compared to the same period a year ago and significantly surpassing estimates of $1.81 billion. The AI firm reported earnings of $0.41 per share, comfortably surpassing consensus estimates of $0.35 per share.

Domestic Commercial Expansion Leads Growth

While government contracts have historically anchored Palantir’s business, domestic enterprise demand has emerged as the company's key growth engine. Total U.S. revenue jumped 115% year-over-year to $1.57 billion, led by a 149% surge in U.S. commercial sales to $764 million. U.S. commercial business contributed close to 48% of Palantir’s revenue.

The enterprise surge stems from organizations integrating proprietary business data into custom applications via Palantir's Foundry and AIP platforms. In total, Palantir closed 220 transactions valued at over $1 million during the quarter, including a record $2.132 billion in U.S. commercial total contract value.

Meanwhile, U.S. government sales rose 90% year-over-year to $809 million. International operations also expanded, though at a more moderate pace, with overseas revenue rising 33% to $362.5 million amid growing technological sovereignty discussions in Europe.

PLTR CEO Warns Against Reliance On AI Language Labs

Addressing shareholders in his quarterly letter, Chief Executive Officer Alex Karp highlighted customer desire to retain proprietary control over operational data rather than surrendering institutional knowledge to external large language model providers.

"Every organization in the world is awakening to the risks of handing the creators of the language models the keys to their institutions, of letting the models loose within their homes," Karp wrote. "Our customers have declined to become vassal states of the language labs. And the market is now shifting dramatically underfoot."

PLTR Beats Q3 And Full-Year 2026 Outlook

Palantir raised its 2026 total revenue expectations to a range of $8.15 billion to $8.16 billion (up from a prior top-end range of around $7.66 billion), representing annual growth of about 82% and significantly surpassing expectations of $7.72 billion.

U.S. commercial revenue is expected to grow at a pace of 134% to end 202 at $3.42 billion.

For the quarter ending September this year, the company sees revenue of $2.160 billion and $2.164 billion, exceeding forecasts of $1.91 billion to $2.1 billion.

PLTR Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes.

One user highlighted that Palantir’s strong earnings showcase that AI demand is not slowing.

View this Stocktwits post

PLTR stock has lost 33% year-to-date. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits for SPY and QQQ was ‘bearish’ with ‘high’ message volumes.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<