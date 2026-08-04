On July 29, UAE regulators approved ImmunityBio’s main cancer drug ANKTIVA for two indications, sparking a rally the next day.

The stock, however, slipped in the regular session on Friday and Monday.

Wall Street, on average, expects the company to report Q2 revenue of $49.2 million and a loss of about $0.09 per share.

The company also plans to seek expanded FDA approval of ANKTIVA for bladder cancer patients who have not yet received BCG treatment later in 2026.

Shares of ImmunityBio (IBRX) jumped sharply at the end of July after the company secured a major regulatory win in the United Arab Emirates, only to give back some of those gains in the following sessions ahead of the company’s upcoming earnings report.

On July 29, UAE regulators approved ImmunityBio’s main cancer drug ANKTIVA (used together with certain other treatments). The approval covers two uses: a hard-to-treat form of early bladder cancer that does not respond to standard BCG therapy, and advanced non-small cell lung cancer. This brought the total number of countries where ANKTIVA is approved to 34.

The news was released after the market closed on July 29 and triggered a 9% rally the next day.

Profit-taking quickly followed. By July 31, the stock closed 4% lower at $7.17. The slip continued on Monday, and the stock closed marginally lower, down about $0.3%.

Upcoming Catalysts For IBRX

Investors are now looking ahead to several near-term events. ImmunityBio is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results early to mid-August. Analysts expect revenue near $49.2 million and a loss of about $0.09 per share, following strong Q1 product sales of $44.2 million, up 168% year-over-year.

Looking further ahead, the company plans to seek expanded FDA approval of ANKTIVA for bladder cancer patients who have not yet received BCG treatment later in 2026. An FDA decision on using ANKTIVA for another form of early-stage bladder cancer is expected in early 2027. ImmunityBio also continues to roll out ANKTIVA in more countries.

The broader biotech sector continues to show interest in companies developing novel cancer immunotherapies, particularly those that can demonstrate real-world sales growth and expanding global approvals.

Recent dealmaking in the cancer space has remained strong through mid-2026. In June, GSK agreed to acquire Nuvalent for around $11 billion to secure two late-stage lung cancer drugs that are already under FDA review.

Around the same time, Novartis paid Antares $105 million upfront for rights to experimental cancer therapies, while Pfizer struck a major collaboration with China’s Innovent Biologics valued at up to $10.5 billion to develop a dozen early-stage oncology candidates, including next-generation antibody-drug conjugates and multi-specific antibodies.

More recently, in late July, precision-medicine company Tempus announced a $1.5-billion deal to buy Personalis, a cancer diagnostics firm whose genomic tests support oncology treatment decisions.

How Did IBRX Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around IBRX stock stayed within ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user voiced hopes for positive growth in earnings in light of Anktiva’s expansion around the globe.

Another, however, opined that it would take a few quarters for the different approvals across the world to materialize as revenue gains.

A third user said IBRX is now worth $100-$200 per share in light of the lack of competition to Anktiva and the total possible market for treating the particular type of bladder cancer.

IBRX stock has gained 261% year-to-date.

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