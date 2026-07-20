Ondas received a $6.9 million contract to supply its Detect, Track, Identify, and Mitigate Single-Operator Counter-sUAS kits to the Australian Army.

The systems can detect drones at ranges exceeding 25 kilometers and use AI-powered identification and real-time threat tracking.

The contract was awarded to Dzyne Technologies, which was acquired by Ondas in an $875.8 million deal earlier this month.

Wall Street has a consensus price target of $19.81 for ONDS stock, representing a potential upside of more than 190%.

Shares of Ondas (ONDS) gained nearly 4% in early trading on Monday after the defense company secured a $6.9 million counter-drone contract in Australia, boosting investor optimism as the stock attempts to recover following a steep decline from its 2026 peak.

ONDS stock has slumped by around 57% from its 2026 high of $15.28, hit in January. The shares hit an 8-month low in the previous session.

New Order To Supply DTIM Counter Drone Kits

On Monday, Ondas received a contract from the Australian Department of Defence to supply its Detect, Track, Identify, and Mitigate (DTIM) Single-Operator Counter-sUAS (Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems) kits.

The contract was awarded to Dzyne Technologies, which is now part of Ondas following its acquisition earlier this month. The kits, developed under Ondas’ newly created Ondas Sentinel defense division, provide integrated DTIM capabilities in a compact, single-operator system. The systems can detect drones at ranges exceeding 25 kilometers and use AI-powered identification and real-time threat tracking.

Dzyne Acquisition Expands Portfolio

Earlier this month, Ondas completed its $875.8 million acquisition of Dzyne Technologies, bringing long-endurance autonomous aircraft, counter-drone systems, precision strike, and intelligence capabilities under one platform. The deal also adds an estimated $1.5 billion pipeline, Ondas said.

Following the acquisition, Needham said the transaction significantly strengthens Ondas’ autonomous defense portfolio and expands its long-term growth opportunities.

Retail, Wall Street Bullish On ONDS

While retail sentiment surrounding ONDS on Stocktwits remained in the ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours, chatter was largely bullish.

One user said the stock is “way oversold” and it’s a “strong buy” now.

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According to Koyfin data, Wall Street has a consensus 12-month price target of $19.81, representing an upside potential of more than 190%. All eight analysts covering the stock have a ‘Buy’ or higher rating.

The stock has declined more than 38% so far this year.

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