AMD and Anthropic are reportedly in the test phase, and a partnership could potentially be announced at AMD’s flagship conference next week.

A code file by Anush Elangovan, a vice president of AI software at AMD, reportedly listed Anthropic as a “customer.”

AMD’s Advancing AI conference will run over Wednesday and Thursday.

Stocktwits sentiment for AMD was ‘bullish’ as of late Sunday.

Advanced Micro Devices appears to have secured, or is close to securing, Claude developer Anthropic as a chip customer, with speculation swirling online after a senior executive referenced the AI startup in code published on GitHub. AMD shares rose 1.3% in the overnight session late Sunday.

A YAML code file by Anush Elangovan, a vice president of AI software at AMD, reportedly listed Anthropic as a “customer,” chip news site SemiAnalysis reported on Sunday.

SemiAnalysis said Anthropic was assigned the maximum 30 “priority boost points,” placing it alongside existing hyperscale customers such as Meta – fueling speculation that AMD could formally announce a partnership with the AI startup at its flagship Advancing AI conference next week.

“Note that Anthropic is still in the evaluation phase, and if AMD doesn’t announce Anthropic at its upcoming Advancing AI conference, that means @AnushElangovan’s FDE team has yet to address all of Anthropic’s concerns regarding software quality, and further improvement will be needed,” SemiAnalysis wrote.

Meanwhile, Anthropic has reportedly been hiring engineers with ROCm experience (AMD’s AI software stack), suggesting it is preparing to further diversify its computing infrastructure, Jefferies analyst Blayne Curtis said in a recent note.

Anthropic is not a publicly confirmed AMD customer. The AI startup has publicly said it trains and serves Claude using a mix of Nvidia GPUs, Amazon’s Trainium chips, and Google’s TPUs, with Amazon remaining its primary cloud and training partner.

AMD Conference

The AMD Advancing AI 2026 conference will run over Wednesday and Thursday at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The company is expected to focus its announcements around AI infrastructure, new silicon-to-software pipelines, and enterprise-tier development.

Retail View On AMD

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for AMD remained ‘bullish,’ unchanged from the previous day, with traders noting speculation that Anthropic is becoming an AMD customer.

“The recent market bloodbath just flushed $AMD from its 584 peak to the 490s. Daily RSI is screaming deep oversold in the 29-34 range. This is exactly what an extreme discount looks like,” a trader wrote.

“The massive ‘Advancing AI’ event drops July 22-23 with the 2nm Zen 6 and Helios platform. This killer catalyst will likely torch the shorts, triggering a violent rebound off the $478 hard support next week,” they said.

AMD stock has declined for three days straight, losing 16%, but remains 132% higher year to date. The chipmaker will report its second-quarter results on Aug. 4.

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