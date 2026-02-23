Data from Stocktwits indicated retail sentiment on SPY and QQQ has been ‘bearish’.

President Donald Trump announced over the weekend that global tariffs would rise from 10% to 15%.

Traders are also watching last-ditch nuclear negotiations with Iran scheduled in Geneva later this week.

Nvidia earnings later this week could define the next leg of the market.

U.S. stock futures were sharply lower early Monday as investors grappled with a renewed tariff uncertainty, rising geopolitical tensions with Iran, and awaited Nvidia's big earnings report later this week. Last week’s momentum is being tested by President Donald Trump’s announcement over the weekend of a hike in global tariffs from 10% to 15%, which came a day after the Supreme Court struck it down as ‘anti-American.’

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The markets are also watching last-ditch nuclear talk attempts with Iran in Geneva this Thursday, amidst reports that the U.S. is considering significant military action if diplomacy fails.

As of 3:00 a.m. ET on Monday, Nasdaq futures fell 0.6%, the S&P 500 and Dow futures declined 0.5%, while Russell 2000 futures were down nearly 1%.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment toward the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 Index, has moved to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ last week, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index, has remained ‘bearish’ amid high message volumes.

On the other hand, precious metals have seen a breakout, with gold rising above $5,100 and silver nearing $88/oz.

Trending Stocks To Watch

Nvidia (NVDA): The chip giant reports earnings on Feb 25. Beyond its guidance, all eyes will be on its commentary on AI hype, investments, and sustainability.

Netflix (NFLX): The stock is facing potential downward pressure after President Trump threatened consequences if board member Susan Rice is not removed. This adds another layer of uncertainty as it pursues its bid for Paramount Skydance (PSKY).

Honeywell (HON): It has entered into an amended deal to acquire Johnson Matthey’s Catalyst Technologies business for $1.8 billion.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA): The US FDA has approved Bysanti for bipolar I disorder and schizophrenia.

Moonlake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX): Positive Phase 2 data for its spinal disease drug have led to strong after-hours gains. Traders will be watching this stock closely as we head into a new week.

Immunity Bio (IBRX): This biotech stock continues to garner retail attention. Executive chairman Patrick Soon-Shiong teased a detailed three-year expansion roadmap, with a detailed press release expected on Monday.

Deere & Co (DE): One of the most actively traded stocks last week saw a downgrade to ‘Underperform’ from Jefferies, with a target price of $550. The analyst believes it is already ‘discounted a full recovery’ and trades at steep valuations.

Rolls-Royce (RYCEY): The company is reportedly preparing a buyback program of up to €1.5 billion.

Other tickers trending on Stocktwits at the time of writing included Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR), Kraft Heinz Co (KHC), Oklo Inc (OKLO), and Ardelyx (ARDX), among others.

Other Catalysts To Watch

On the economic front, investors will be monitoring the release of factory orders at 10:00 am ET. They will also be watching for commentary from Fed Governor Christopher Wallace before the bell today.

On the earnings radar, investors will be watching for the quarterly reports from Domino’s Pizza (DPZ), GeneDX (WGS), Freshpet (FRPT), and Dominion Energy (D), among others, before the bell today. Also watch out for Hims & Hers (HIMS), Keysite Technologies (KEYS), and Diamonback Energy (FANG) that report after market close.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<