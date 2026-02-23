The company stated that CagriSema demonstrated 23% weight loss in people with obesity, failing to meet its primary endpoint.

Novo Nordisk AS (NVO) shares fell more than 10% in Monday’s pre-market trade after the company announced headline results from Redefine 4, an open-label phase 3 trial.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Novo Nordisk trended in the ‘extremely bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

