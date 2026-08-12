CEO Jason Kim said on Tuesday that demand for launch capacity is “getting amplified.”

Firefly reported record revenue of $117.7 million for the second quarter, a sharp jump from the prior year and previous quarter.

Most of the Alpha launches planned for 2027 are already booked by customers, the company said.

Separately, Firefly extended its multi-launch agreement with Lockheed Martin through 2031 for up to 25 flights using an upgraded rocket configuration.

Shares of Firefly Aerospace (FLY) climbed 5% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, following the release of strong second-quarter results and fresh contract announcements buoyed by an increase in space launch demand.

Record Quarter Underscores Rising Demand

The space and defense company reported record revenue of $117.7 million for the second quarter, a sharp jump from the prior year and previous quarter. Adjusted net loss per share came in at $0.42, lower than the loss of $0.53 expected by analysts.

The company also guided for full-year 2026 revenue of $420 million to $450 million.

CEO Jason Kim stressed the tight market, saying, “The demand for launch is increasingly getting amplified. This is the most constrained we have seen launch.” He added that demand is not the issue—ramping production is.

“Really, the demand is not the problem, the backlog is not the problem. It is really ramping up production so we can deliver the amount of Alpha rockets to meet the demand.”

Alpha is Firefly’s small rocket used to launch satellites into space. Most of the Alpha launches planned for 2027 are already booked by customers, the company said.

The company is aiming for three Alpha launches in 2026, with the next one (Flight 8) planned for the fourth quarter. It is already building extra rockets for higher launch rates next year and is adding new launch sites—including one in Sweden in 2028—to handle more flights.

On the spacecraft side, Firefly is running five lunar missions in parallel and has raised its goal from one Moon landing a year to multiple. New awards include additional lunar missions and Firefly’s first contract supporting a Mars program, they noted.

“Space is accelerating, and Firefly is accelerating with it,” Kim noted.

Fresh Contract Wins And Extensions

Separately, Firefly extended its multi-launch agreement with Lockheed Martin through 2031 for up to 25 flights using an upgraded Alpha rocket configuration. Kim said the move supports higher flight rates “at a time when launch options are in high demand, but payload capacity is scarce.”

Firefly’s SciTec unit also secured a nearly $94-million U.S. Space Force contract to modernize ground-based radar systems, reinforcing the company’s national security pipeline.

How Did FLY Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around FLY stock improved from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user applauded the company’s “very strong” earnings.

Another noted that things are running smoothly and looking up for Firefly.

FLY stock has risen 18% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<