The rallies highlight renewed interest in technology and consumer stocks.

Apple shares hit a record $348.36 on optimism around its iPhone Duo sales.

Coca-Cola shares reached a record $95.37 as investors expected fewer government restrictions on food and beverages.

Keurig Dr Pepper received support from JPMorgan, which raised the price target to $39.

Apple Inc. (AAPL), Coca-Cola Co. (KO) and Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) hit fresh 52-week highs on Thursday as investors reacted to strong demand for Apple’s new foldable phones, improving sentiment toward beverage makers and bullish analyst sentiment.

Apple rose 1%, while Coca-Cola and Keurig Dr Pepper gained over 2% each.

Apple Benefits From Foldable Phone Launch

Apple stock reached a new all-time high of $348.36, as its iPhone Duo lineup sale begins. Early demand reportedly exceeded available supply, suggesting that the new devices could encourage customers to upgrade despite caution around consumer spending.

The launch could also strengthen Apple’s position in the foldable smartphone category. Its services business and product ecosystem remain important sources of higher-margin revenue. Within minutes of preorders opening last Friday, Apple moved its estimated delivery dates for the Duo to late January because demand outstripped supply.

On Tuesday, Apple said it is expanding partnerships with U.S. suppliers for its iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro. Pennsylvania-based Perryman Company will provide titanium for Apple products, while Delaware-based Qnity Electronics will help develop technology for the iPhone 18 Pro’s advanced camera system. However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘extremely bearish’.

Coca-Cola Gains On Policy Hopes And Business Catalysts

Coca-Cola stock reached a record high of $95.37, putting the beverage maker on track for its strongest annual performance since 1996. The stock also benefited from a Wall Street Journal report on political development: Calley Means, a health adviser to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. associated with the Make America Healthy Again movement, resigned. Investors may see the departure as a sign that tougher federal restrictions on processed foods and drinks could be delayed.

Coca-Cola has another growth driver in KFC’s decision to replace PepsiCo (PEP) products with Coca-Cola beverages at U.S. restaurants beginning in January. Investors are also looking ahead to the company’s Oct. 27 earnings. Retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘bullish’.

Keurig Dr Pepper Receives Analyst Support

Keurig Dr Pepper stock hit an annual high of $35.4 after JPMorgan raised its price target to $39 from $38 while maintaining an ‘Overweight’ rating. The new price target implies an 11% upside from the stock’s last close and comes ahead of the company’s scheduled Nov. 3 third-quarter results.

Analyst optimism centers on the company’s pricing strategy and steady demand for beverages and coffee brewing. On Oct.1, Keurig Dr Pepper named Russ Torres CEO of its planned Global Coffee Co. Torres will join the company on Nov. 3 and lead the integration of KDP’s and JDE Peet’s coffee businesses ahead of the company’s planned separation into two companies in early 2027.

Retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’.

So far this year, AAPL, KO and KDP stocks have gained between 24% and 36%.

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