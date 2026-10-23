Despite widely being recognized as a component of the AI power trade, CEO KR Sridhar said in the call with investors that Bloom Energy’s avenues extend beyond artificial intelligence.

Sridhar noted that powering critical military and civilian infrastructure, such as bases, water treatment plants, hospitals, and airports, is a growth opportunity.

He highlighted that the International Energy Agency projects global electricity demand to increase 40% by 2035.

On Thursday, Bloom Energy reported better-than-expected Q3 results, beating both topline and bottom-line expectations and even raised full-year guidance.

Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) shares plunged nearly 9% at the close on Thursday and fell over 1.5% overnight after its third-quarter results, as cash flow concerns dragged the stock lower.

Although widely seen as part of the AI power trade, CEO K.R. Sridhar said in the investor call that the company’s avenues extend beyond artificial intelligence.

“The purpose is to enhance power security using our distributed and on-site architecture. We view securely powering military and civilian critical infrastructure such as bases, water treatment plants, hospitals, and airports as a growth opportunity,” he said.

BE’s Customers Extend Beyond AI

In the Q3 earnings call, Sridhar noted that electricity demand is going to skyrocket, “not just because of AI, but because of so many market segments that require electricity in this digital age."

He highlighted that the International Energy Agency projects global electricity demand to increase 40% by 2035.

"Our on-site solution is deployed to power gigawatt-scale intelligence factories, megawatt-scale inference data centers, factories, commercial businesses, and mission-critical infrastructure such as hospitals, telecom hubs, and essential services," he added.

BE Q3 Snapshot

On Thursday, Bloom Energy reported better-than-expected Q3 results, beating both topline and bottom line expectations and even raised full-year guidance.

The fuel cell maker’s revenue surged by over 138% year-over-year to $1.24 billion, and earnings per share came in at $0.94 per share, driven by growing demand across data center operations.

The company also raised its full-year 2026 outlook, guiding to full-year revenue of $4.4 billion to $4.6 billion, EPS of $3.10–$3.40, and gross margins of 34%.

“Our customer pipeline continues to grow, and our backlog is continuing to expand faster than our revenue. With increasing diversity in customers, verticals, and geographies, we are delivering for our customers,” Sridhar told investors.

However, Bloom Energy posted its highest-ever capital expenditure, with year-to-date capex coming in at $231 million, four times what it spent in all of 2025. This led to negative net cash flow of about $180 million, spooking investors and pushing shares lower.

BE Stock: Retail Stance

Despite the stock price decline, retail sentiment around BE jumped from ‘neutral’ to ‘extremely bullish’ over 24 hours as message volumes surged nearly 486%, according to platform data.

One bullish user said, “$BE CRAZY NO Brainer BUY BUY BUY.”

Another user said, “$BE yeah I remember when software stocks were gonna go out of business and now they’re hot. They’re back in business. Everything‘s good. This company had great earnings. Their future is great bright it’s a matter of how far they wanna take it down but when it goes back up it’ll move up so fast. You’ll never get a chance to buy it a good price so I would say gin right now and over a long haul you’ll win.”

The stock is up more than 150% in 2026.

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