Apple, Bumble and BP jumped to 52-week highs on Tuesday amid fresh product updates, take-private plans, and rising oil prices.

AAPL stock closed 0.09% higher after the company announced a lineup of new smart home accessories.

BMBL stock surged more than 56% after it announced that it will be acquired by Ithaca Holdings in an all-cash transaction valued at $1.3 billion.

BP stock gained nearly 4% at close amid rising oil prices and heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL), Bumble Inc. (BMBL) and BP PLC (BP) jumped to 52-week highs on Tuesday amid company-specific announcements and macroeconomic tailwinds.

AAPL stock closed 0.09% higher after the company announced a lineup of new smart home accessories.

BMBL stock surged more than 56% after announcing it will be acquired by Ithaca Holdings in an all-cash transaction valued at $1.3 billion.

BP stock gained nearly 4% at close amid rising oil prices and heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Apple Announces Fresh Home Collection

AAPL stock surged to a new annual high of $348.15 on Tuesday, putting it on track for a second week of gains after Apple unveiled the Home Collection. The new lineup of smart home accessories included indoor and outdoor cameras, thermostats, temperature sensors, and a video doorbell and door lock, designed in collaboration with LG Electronics and Schneider Electric (SBGSY).

The company said the new accessories are simple to set up with one tap on an iPhone, and everything is managed through the Apple Home app, with no separate app or account required.

All products would become available from December, with some accessories available starting in early 2027.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AAPL stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing. AAPL stock has surged nearly 26% in 2026.

Bumble Announces Take-Private Plans

BMBL stock rocketed to a 52-week high of $5.98 on Tuesday, marking its steepest single-day climb on record after it said it agreed to be acquired by Ithaca Holdings in an all-cash transaction valuing the dating-app company at $1.3 billion.

Under the agreement, shareholders will receive $6.05 per Class A share, a premium of about 138% over its Oct. 9 closing share price.

Following the deal’s closure, Ithaca co-CEOs Ravi Gupta and John Hegeman will lead Bumble, while founder Whitney Wolfe Herd is expected to remain involved.

Bumble will retain its Austin headquarters and skip its Q3 earnings release and conference call, though it plans to file its Form 10-Q by Nov. 9.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BMBL stock was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing. The stock has surged more than 64% in 2026.

BP Climbs On Rising Oil Prices

BP stock notched a fresh 52-week high of $48.74 on Tuesday, marking two consecutive days of gains amid rising oil prices.

Tensions in the Middle East rose after Yemen's Iran-allied Houthis attacked Saudi Arabia, even as the market weighed the ​prospect of increased diesel from Russia.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump said Putin agreed to supply 300,000 tons of diesel immediately, another 500,000 tons in November, followed by 1 million tons and a further 3 million tons in subsequent deliveries.

Oil prices climbed at the time of writing amid the growing uncertainties. Brent crude futures expiring in December were trading at $106.95 a barrel, up more than 1%, while WTI crude futures expiring in November traded at $95.21 per barrel.

Additionally, BP will reportedly update its strategy in December, allowing new CEO Meg O'Neill to outline her vision for the company, according to The Wall Street Journal.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BP stock was ‘neutral’ at the time of writing. The stock has climbed more than 35% year-to-date.

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