CEO Matthew Prince said revenue growth accelerated for the second consecutive quarter to 31% year-over-year.

Cloudflare delivered a stronger-than-expected Q3 performance and raised its full-year forecast.

Quarterly revenue of $562 million exceeded the $544.95 million consensus.

Retail sentiment toward the Clouflare stock flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ as of early Friday from ‘bearish’ a day ago.

Cloudflare, Inc.’s (NET) stock climbed nearly 9% in Friday’s premarket session after the Cloud connectivity company reported a beat-and-raise third-quarter, buoying sentiment among retail users of the Stocktwits platform.

For the year-to-date period, Cloudflare stock has gained more than 106%.

Cloudflare’s Q3 Earnings Snapshot

San Francisco, California-based Cloudflare said its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025 increased to $0.27 from $0.20 for the year-ago period. Revenue jumped 31% year over year (YoY) to $562 million.

The results exceeded the Fiscal.ai-compiled consensus that called for $0.23 in EPS and $544.95 million in revenue.

CEO Matthew Prince said, “Our excellent third quarter results clearly demonstrate our increasing momentum, with revenue growth accelerating for the second consecutive quarter to 31 percent year-over-year.” “We're shipping capabilities at an unmatched pace. This dramatically increases the value we deliver, expands our reach, and builds the rails for the next decade of Internet growth.”

Cloudflare’s Outlook

The company guided fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.27 and revenue of $588.5 million to $589.5 million, above the consensus estimates of $0.23 and $580.74 million, respectively. The company raised its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $2.142 billion to $2.143 billion, up from a previous range of $2.114 billion to $2.116 billion. It hiked its adjusted EPS estimates to $0.91 from a range of $0.85-$0.86.

What Retail Says About Cloudflare’s Q3 Print

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the Clouflare stock flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ as of early Friday from ‘bearish’ a day ago. The message volume increased to ‘extremely high’ levels.

A bullish watcher called the results “solid.”

Another user is positioned for a move toward $300 by the year-end.

Clouflare stock ended Thursday’s session down 2.15% at $222.50 after hitting a multi-year intraday high of $231.13. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $85.60 to $231.13.

