The five-year contract has been awarded by the Naval Sea Systems Command, the firm stated.

Huntington’s Mission Technologies division will look after the engineering, maintenance, and technical repair support for the elevators.

The company will provide training to sailors and rapid response fly-away teams that conduct complex maintenance and repair operations globally.

Work will be carried out within the U.S., outside the continental United States, and across all forward-deployed locations worldwide, the company noted.

Shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) secured a $418 million contract from the U.S. Navy on Monday to repair and maintain its shipboard-based elevators in the U.S. Navy aircraft carriers and amphibious ships, to aid its operational readiness.

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At the time of writing, HII stock was down over 2% on Monday.

Huntington is currently responsible for maintaining and modernizing most of the U.S. Navy's fleet. Its team takes a full-lifecycle approach to maritime defense systems, covering everything from small watercraft to submarines, surface combatants, and aircraft carriers, to ensure a high state of readiness.

The contract, slated for five years, has been awarded by the Naval Sea Systems Command, the company said.

The Contract

Huntington’s Mission Technologies division will provide engineering, maintenance, and technical repair support for the elevators, cargo-handling equipment, and related systems installed on the ships, according to the firm.

“Ensuring that essential operational systems — including shipboard elevators — run reliably is central to meeting the readiness needs of our U.S. sailors and Marines,” said Michael Lempke, President at Mission Technologies’ Global Security group.

Huntington will provide training to sailors and rapid response fly-away teams that conduct complex maintenance and repair operations globally, the company said.

The company also mentioned that the work will be carried out within the U.S., outside the continental United States, and at all forward-deployed locations worldwide.

What Does HII Do?

Huntington Ingalls Industries was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia. It designs, builds, and repairs military ships in the United States. The company has three operational segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies.

The company has been involved in building both non-nuclear and nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines.

What Retail Thinks Of HII

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding the stock has remained ‘neutral’ while message volumes have declined to ‘normal’ from ‘high’ in the past 24 hours.

HII stock has declined by more than 20% so far this year.

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