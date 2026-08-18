The phase-out was originally scheduled for February 2027.

China is accelerating plans to replace Microsoft’s customized Windows 10 in state-linked entities over data-security concerns, according to Bloomberg.

Microsoft and a Chinese state-owned tech group had developed the Windows version to meet Beijing’s security requirements.

The move comes as Microsoft continues to sell AI and cloud services to major Chinese firms, including ByteDance.

China is accelerating efforts to reduce its reliance on U.S. technology, with state-linked entities being told to uninstall a customized version of Microsoft Corp.’s Windows 10, according to Bloomberg.

The Ministry of State Security recently instructed some government-affiliated organizations to remove the software from their computers, the news agency reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move brings forward the planned retirement of the operating system by several months, highlighting Beijing’s growing concerns over the use of foreign software in sensitive government systems.

The Windows 10 version was developed by C&M Information Technologies, a joint venture between Microsoft and state-owned China Electronics Technology Group Corp. Founded in 2016, the venture was designed to make Windows compliant with China’s cybersecurity and national-security requirements.

CMIT had planned to retire the software in February 2027, but the latest directive accelerates that timeline.

China Reduces Reliance On US Tech

The decision was driven by data-security concerns, according to the report, without specifying the vulnerabilities officials were worried about.

Microsoft told Bloomberg that it was not aware of any security incident involving the product and noted that it continues to receive regular security updates.

The move comes as Beijing continues to push government agencies and state-owned companies toward domestic technology. Chinese software companies including Kylin Software and Tongxin Software have developed operating systems designed to replace Windows, while authorities have also pushed sensitive government organizations to replace foreign-branded PCs.

The shift extends beyond software. China is increasingly relying on domestic chipmakers such as Huawei Technologies and Cambricon Technologies as U.S. restrictions limit access to advanced Nvidia AI accelerators.

China is an important market for Microsoft. The company has built a sizable business selling cloud and AI services to Chinese companies, including ByteDance and Tencent. ByteDance alone is expected to spend more than $1 billion a year on Microsoft’s AI and cloud services, according to Bloomberg.

MSFT Retail View, Stock Move

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for MSFT has dipped over the past week and was ‘bearish’ on Tuesday.

“$MSFT $AMD $IGV $NVDA $DRAM tomorrow might just be a bad day Al around no rotation between semis and software,” a trader said. “From the new bombing at Hormuz, the AI bubble scare and Goldman saying chances of rate hikes are back on the table. Things might just get ugly all around the board.”

Microsoft stock has risen sharply since its earnings report on July 29. Shares are up 23% since then but flat since the start of the year.

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