On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward SPY has moderated to ‘neutral,’ but remained ‘bullish’ on QQQ.

A heavy selloff in semiconductor and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure stocks this week raised concerns about the cost of the AI boom, elevated bond yields and inflation.

Speaking at a Goldman Sachs event, Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack warned on Thursday that deteriorating inflation expectations could require a more aggressive policy response.

Tesla shares rose over 4% in early premarket trade after unveiling its redesigned Roadster with a rocket-thruster technology developed with SpaceX.

U.S. stock futures were in the green early on Friday as investors parsed the recovery on Wall Street in the previous session after a heavy selloff in semiconductor and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure stocks this week raised concerns about the cost of the AI boom, elevated bond yields and inflation.

As of 4 a.m. ET, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 futures rose 0.1%, Dow futures gained 0.2%, and Russell 2000 futures rose 0.3%.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 Index, has stayed ‘neutral,’ moderating from ‘bullish’ earlier in the week, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index, has remained ‘bullish’ amid pressure in the tech sector.

Inflation, Fed Remain In Focus

After the September consumer inflation at 3.7% year-on-year, the Producer Price Index came in at 6.3% on Thursday. Speaking at a Goldman Sachs event, Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack warned on Thursday that deteriorating inflation expectations could require a more aggressive policy response.

The Tech Radar

CoreWeave (CRWV) and Nebius (NBIS) remain on the retail radar. Nvidia’s Jensen Huang pushed back against concerns about CoreWeave’s financial stability, and analysts have said the selloff has been “overdone.” Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest continued to buy the dip in CRWV, adding 192,000 shares on Thursday.

Micron Technology (MU), SK Hynix (SKHY), Broadcom (AVGO), and Qualcomm (QCOM) continued to reel in the red. Nvidia (NVDA) bucked the sector, with 0.5% gains in early premarket.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSM): Reports suggest that Taiwan is looking to tighten its AI chip export controls to China to align with U.S. restrictions. This comes amid TSMC's talks surrounding a potential ‘Terafab’ deal with Elon Musk.

Apple (AAPL) is also on the retail radar as it opens pre-orders for its foldable iPhone on Friday.

Trending Stocks

Tesla (TSLA) shares rose over 4% in early premarket trading after unveiling its redesigned Roadster, featuring rocket-thruster technology developed with SpaceX (SPCX). Production is expected to begin in 2028. Investors are also tracking executive departure from Tesla’s energy division.

Rocket Labs (RKLB) shares rebounded in early premarket trade after it delayed its Neutron rocket launch to 2027. Goldman Sachs has cut its price target to $67 from $75 and maintained its ‘Neutral’ rating. Meanwhile, Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment bought the dip on Thursday, adding 168,000 shares across three funds.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS): Reports that the Trump administration is reviewing a proposal involving certain peptides sparked market buzz about a potential opportunity for the company.

Strive (ASST): Shares were under mild pressure in early premarket trade after announcing the pricing of its upsized offering for its SATS preferred stock at a discount.

Strategy (MSTR): Reports suggest that MSCI plans to remove Strategy from its indexes.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) CEO Adam Aron has publicly opposed Robinhood (HOOD) stock tokenization initiative ahead of upcoming Q3 earnings.

Coca-Cola (KO): KFC’s decision to switch its U.S. beverage partnership from PepsiCo (PEP) to Coca-Cola has brought this stock on the retail radar.

Other tickers trending on Stocktwits at the time of writing included Wynn Resorts (WYNN), Applovin (APP), ServiceNow (NOW), and D-Wave Quantum (QBTS).

What Else To Watch On Friday

On the earnings front, Regions Financial Corp. (RF), Truist Financial Corporation (TFC), Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV), Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS), Bancfirst Corp. (BANF), and Ames National Corp. (ATLO) are among those reporting today.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<