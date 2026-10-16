AI infrastructure demand remains in focus as investors reassess chip valuations.

Nvidia unveiled three open-weight Nemotron 3.5 AI models on Thursday.

CEO Jensen Huang said customers were placing AI chip orders almost daily, underscoring resilient demand.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained ‘bearish’ for NVDA.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) bucked a broader semiconductor selloff in premarket trading on Friday, rising 0.4% even as Micron Technology (MU), Intel Corp. (INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) moved 0.2% to 1.1% lower amid continued weakness across chip stocks.

Nvidia’s relative resilience came without an obvious fresh catalyst, although the company made new AI model announcements on Thursday and CEO Jensen Huang reiterated strong demand for AI chips in a podcast released the same day.

The stock’s move stood out against weakness across the semiconductor sector, where investors have been reassessing the sustainability of AI-related spending and the valuations of companies benefiting from the infrastructure buildout.

Nvidia Expands Open-Weight AI Model Portfolio

On Thursday, Nvidia unveiled three new open-weight Nemotron 3.5 AI models designed for agentic AI applications. Open-weight models allow developers to access model weights and configure them for their applications.

The launch adds to Nvidia’s expanding AI software portfolio as the company looks to strengthen its position beyond selling GPUs.

Huang Sees AI Chip Orders Arriving Almost Daily

In a podcast released Thursday, Huang said Nvidia was receiving AI chip orders from customers almost daily, underscoring the continued demand for computing infrastructure.

“We keep increasing more supply and the order books keeps going up,” Huang said on the BG2 Pod podcast.

Earlier in the week, strong results and upbeat outlooks from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) and ASML Holding (ASML) eased concerns about a potential slowdown in AI chip demand.

However, the semiconductor sector has seen volatility this week as investors weigh the pace of AI investment against rising infrastructure costs and questions about demand durability.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for NVDA remained ‘bearish’ unchanged over the past week. The sentiment was ‘neutral’ for INTC and AMD and ‘bullish’ for MU. “$NVDA Own it don’t trade it. Buy dips!” a trader said.

Year to date, NVDA stock has gained 16.8%.

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