Growth prospects, business challenges, legal changes, and rising competition from SpaceX shaped Wall Street activity this week.

Crocs stock rose 8.5% this week as Barclays upgraded it to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal Weight’.

Liquidia stock surged 27% this week, its strongest since May, after settling six lawsuits with United Therapeutics.

Albertsons faced downgrades after its Q2 results, as concerns grew over operational hurdles.

Wall Street analysts warmed to Crocs Inc. (CROX) and Liquidia Corp. (LQDA) on growth potential and easing legal risks, while Albertsons Companies (ACI) faced downgrades from three firms. Meanwhile, SpaceX’s growing ambitions rattled sentiment around AT&T (T) and AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), triggering concerns over telecom competition and satellite launch plans.

Product Momentum Supports Crocs Upgrade

Crocs stock gained 8.5% this week as the company received an upgrade to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal Weight’ at Barclays, which increased its price target to $139 from $118. The firm sees a clearer route to expansion over the coming years.

Barclays believes improving conditions across the business could help Crocs move past a period of uneven performance. Although its North American operations continue to face short-term challenges, investments in new products, additional categories, and brand development appear to be supporting demand. International operations are already generating sales growth.

Last month, Crocs CFO Patraic Reagan said footwear demand naturally rises and falls every few years, but Crocs is reducing its reliance on classic clogs by expanding into sandals, ballet flats, recovery shoes and other styles. Its sandal business generates nearly $500 million annually. The company is also expanding HEYDUDE into products for activities like boating, fishing and work.

Legal Settlement Lifts Liquidia Outlook

Liquidia stock has climbed 27% and is on track for its best week since May after it won upgrades from LifeSci Capital and BTIG after reaching an agreement with United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) that resolves six outstanding lawsuits between the companies.

LifeSci Capital analyst Gaurav Maini raised Liquidia to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Market Perform’ and established a $59 price target. The firm believes the agreement removes a major source of uncertainty, allowing Yutrepia to remain available for pulmonary arterial hypertension while removing its use for pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease from the label. The settlement could also make Liquidia more attractive to potential strategic partners or buyers.

Separately, BTIG moved to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ and set a $70 target. The firm viewed the settlement terms more positively than it had expected before the announcement.

Array Technologies Draws Contrarian Interest

Array Technologies stock was upgraded to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Neutral’ by Mizuho, even as the firm cut its price target to $5 from $7. The stock has dropped 61% this year, but the analyst sees room for gains compared with the risk of further losses.

Mizuho believes investors are too worried about weaker demand and the company’s need for cash. The firm expects business to improve in 2027, supported by existing orders and acquisitions that could help cut costs and improve efficiency. It also expects sales and profit margins to outperform market forecasts.

Albertsons Faces Multiple Analyst Downgrades

Albertsons Companies stock faced three analyst downgrades this week after its fiscal second-quarter results, as concerns grew over its business plan and financial outlook.

JPMorgan lowered its rating to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Overweight’ but kept its $14 price target unchanged. Although Albertsons shares are cheaper than those of many U.S. grocery rivals, the firm believes ongoing business challenges and weaker-than-expected cost-cutting efforts may explain the lower valuation.

Goldman Sachs and Bank of America downgraded Albertsons and cut their price targets, citing uncertainty about the company’s growth plans and a suspended 2026 forecast. The analysts expect the stock to remain in a narrow range until management provides more details on its growth plans after completing a business review by spring 2027.

SpaceX Competition Clouds AT&T, AST SpaceMobile Prospects

AT&T stock was downgraded to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform’ by Bernstein, which lowered its price target to $24 from $25. The analyst sees growing competition from SpaceX across broadband and wireless services as an additional challenge for established telecom providers.

Bernstein also cited recent pricing decisions by incumbent carriers and the possibility of seasonal weakness in the fourth quarter. AST SpaceMobile stock was downgraded to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Overweight’ at Piper Sandler, which cut its price target to $54 from $98. The firm has less confidence in the company's planned satellite deployment pace in 2026 and 2027.

SpaceX’s $8 billion purchase of mobile spectrum last week has raised concerns about competition in satellite-based phone services. Piper warned that SpaceX could limit rocket launch access for partners like AST SpaceMobile, delaying the company’s satellite deployment plans.

So far this year, CROX and LQDA have gained 0.8% and 45%, respectively, while ARRY, ACI, T and ASTS stocks have declined between 5% and 61%.

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