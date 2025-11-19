Lithium carbonate prices have jumped in recent weeks, driven by stronger demand amid the rapid expansion of AI data centers, which is boosting the energy storage sector.

Sigma Lithium stock surged over 38% and was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits.

Atlas Lithium gained 2.9%, Albemarle traded 2.7% higher, Lithium Americas rose 2%, and American Lithium shot up over 7%.

Lithium carbonate futures in China was trading 1.72% higher at 87,000 yuan per tonne.

Lithium stocks came under retail spotlight in Wednesday's premarket trade after lithium prices rose to 16-month highs.

On Wednesday, Lithium carbonate futures in China traded 1.72% higher at 87,000 yuan per tonne ($12,507), their highest level since July 2024.

Shares of Sigma Lithium Corp. (SGML) surged over 38% in premarket on Wednesday to their highest level in over seven months. Other lithium stocks were also in the green with Atlas Lithium Corp. (ATLX) up 2.9%, Albemarle Corp (ALB) trading 2.7% higher, Lithium Americas Corp (LAC) gaining 2%, and American Lithium Corp (AMLIF) scaling over 7%.

Earlier this week, SGML stock hit its 200-day moving average (200-DMA) mark for the first time since March 2025. The stock recorded a 32% gain on Monday, boosted by its third-quarter (Q3) print. Revenue rose 36% to $28.5 million, while its loss narrowed to $6.2 million from a loss of $11.4 million last year. Total debt declined by 11%.

However, the stock has been under selling pressure so far this year, shedding more than 30%.

Why Is Lithium Price Increasing?

Lithium carbonate prices in China have climbed sharply in recent weeks, as investors bet on strong future demand driven by the fast-growing energy storage market amid the rise in the number of AI data centers.

On Monday, Bloomberg, citing local outlet Cailian, reported that Ganfeng Lithium Group Co. chairman Li Liangbin expects lithium’s demand to increase by around 30% in 2026. Li reportedly said that if demand growth next year exceeds 30% and approaches 40%, lithium prices could climb sharply, potentially reaching 150,000 yuan or even 200,000 yuan per ton.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment for SGML on Stocktwits remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory for the past 24 hours, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes. At the time of writing, SGML was among the top trending tickers on the platform.

Sentiment for ATLX stock changed to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day earlier, while ALB’s sentiment remained unchanged at ‘bullish’ for the past 24 hours, accompanied by ‘high’ message volumes.

