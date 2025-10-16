The stock fell after-hours even after Nasdaq confirmed the biotech had regained compliance with listing standards.

Apollomics shares fell 16% after-hours on Wednesday, even as the company said Nasdaq confirmed it remains in compliance with continued listing requirements, canceling a delisting appeal hearing.

Trading in the company’s shares and warrants was halted on Sept. 17 for additional information.

Reversal Of Wind-Up Plans

The update came as Apollomics continues to stabilize operations following financial challenges that nearly led to its shutdown. In August, the company announced plans to discontinue all clinical trial activities and wind up its business due to funding shortages.

The company later reversed those plans in early September after receiving $4.1 million in PIPE investments and appointing a new management team led by CEO Hung-wen Chen, COO Yi-kuei Chen, and CFO Peter Lin.

Focus On Late-Stage Oncology Pipeline

With new funding and leadership, Apollomics said it is continuing its global Phase 2 SPARTA clinical trial for its lead drug candidate APL-101, a selective c-Met inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer and other tumors with c-Met alterations.

Apollomics said its lead cancer drug APL-101 has delivered encouraging results in more than 280 patients and remains at the center of its cancer research plans.

The company added that its clinical trial partners have all been paid, and work is continuing without interruption. It has also implemented a 12-month plan to maintain its drug pipeline's momentum and ensure the company's financial stability during the next phase of development.

Global Expansion Plans

Apollomics said it plans to leverage its existing China approvals for APL-101 in MET-amplified lung cancer and glioblastoma as a springboard for regulatory filings in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and other emerging markets.

The company said it now has 12 employees and expects to have 15 employees by the end of October 2025. The company also expects to shift more roles from China to the U.S. and Taiwan to strengthen operations and ensure that its late-stage cancer drug programs remain on track.

Stocktwits Traders Stay Upbeat Despite Volatility

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Apollomics was ‘extremely bullish’ amid a 329% message volume.

One user noted that the stock was in a very good position after being halted during the recent market pivot, while another highlighted the ongoing volatility in Apollomics shares.

Apollomics’ stock has doubled so far in 2025.

