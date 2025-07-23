The plan proposes loosening regulations and expanding energy supply for data centers, urging the federal government to withhold funding from states that have regulations hindering the development of emerging technologies.

The White House released the Trump administration’s ‘AI Action Plan’ on Wednesday, which calls for boosting AI development in the U.S.

The plan proposes loosening regulations and expanding energy supply for data centers. It also urges the federal government to withhold funding from states that have regulations hindering the development of emerging technologies.

“Today, a new frontier of scientific discovery lies before us, defined by transformative technologies such as artificial intelligence,” President Donald Trump wrote in the plan. “As our global competitors race to exploit these technologies, it is a national security imperative for the United States to achieve and maintain unquestioned and unchallenged global technological dominance.”

While the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ) only edged 0.6%, the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) jumped more than 4% after the announcement.

Shares of chip makers Applied Materials (AMAT) and Nvidia (NVDA) also rose. Nvidia’s stock was up 1.4% in morning trade, while AMAT’s stock edged 0.5% higher.

Trump’s ‘AI Action Plan’ follows his January 23 executive order that called for administration officials to submit such a plan within six months. It outlines three primary pillars — ‘Accelerate AI Innovation’, ‘Building American AI Infrastructure’, and ‘Lead in International AI Diplomacy and Security.’

Trump is expected to sign at least three executive orders later on Wednesday to move forward with the plan. One will direct the Department of Energy to issue requests for proposals for new data centers, as well as ease permitting requirements, according to documents seen by Nextgov.

A second order is expected to support the global deployment of U.S. AI through expanded roles for the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation and the Export–Import Bank. The third directive targets political and ideological content moderation within government AI tools, such as avoiding large language models that generate ‘woke’ bias.

“To remain the leading economic and military power, the United States must win the AI race,” said AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks in a statement. “To win the AI race, the U.S. must lead in innovation, infrastructure, and global partnerships. At the same time, we must center American workers and avoid Orwellian uses of AI. This Action Plan provides a roadmap for doing that.”

Wednesday’s AI Action Plan marks the latest move by Trump toward meeting his pledge to ensure U.S. “energy dominance” and leadership in AI. Since the start of his second term, Trump has attracted private sector investments, eased regulations, and implemented measures to expedite the permit process for new projects.

Last week, Trump announced over $90 billion in investments in AI and energy for Pennsylvania, which included investments from tech giants like Google (GOOG/GOOGL) and newer players, such as Nvidia-backed CoreWeave (CRWV).

Read also: Trump Says He Will ‘Give Up Tariff Points’ Only If Countries Fully Open Markets

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<