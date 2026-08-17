The gathering comes as the CLARITY Act, the crypto industry's top Washington priority, remains pending in the Senate ahead of a vote next month.

Crypto, prediction market, and traditional finance executives will meet at the White House on Wednesday in one of the Trump administration's highest-profile crypto meetings to date, Politico reported.

Analyst Nate Geraci said expected attendees include executives from Coinbase, Ripple, Polymarket, Gemini, Nasdaq and NYSE, as well as SEC Chairman Paul Atkins and CFTC Acting Chairman Michael Selig.

The meeting comes a day before the first meeting of the CFTC’s new Innovation Advisory Committee.

The White House is expected to host a meeting with cryptocurrency, prediction market and traditional finance executives on Wednesday, one of the Trump administration’s highest-profile crypto-focused events to date as Washington weighs the next phase of digital assets regulation.

The timing is crucial, as the Senate has pushed consideration of the CLARITY Act to September, leaving the crypto industry’s closely watched market structure bill with a tighter legislative window.

White House Brings Crypto And Wall Street Together

According to a post from Nate Geraci, President of Nova Dius Wealth, on Sunday, executives from Coinbase Global (COIN), Ripple (XRP), Polymarket and Gemini (GEMI) are expected to meet with traditional finance companies such as Nasdaq (NDAQ), the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), CME Group (CME) and the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC).

Source: @NateGeraci/x

Politico first reported on the gathering last week, citing three people familiar with the matter, but their report cautioned that details were still in flux and it was unclear who would attend or if President Donald Trump himself would participate.

Geraci's post also notes that Paul Atkins, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and Michael Selig, Acting Chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), are also expected to attend.

One Day Before CFTC Meeting

The White House meeting was set for the day before the CFTC’s first meeting of its new Innovation Advisory Committee, a panel of executives from crypto, gambling, finance and prediction market firms, Politico reported.

CLARITY Act Eyes A Crucial September

The gathering comes as the Digital Market Asset Clarity Act, also known as the CLARITY Act, remains pending in the Senate. The chamber is set to take up the bill next month when lawmakers return from the August recess, according to Politico.

Crypto and prediction markets have become major flashpoints in Washington, where Trump's regulators have embraced both, per Politico.

Bitcoin’s price was up by 0.8% during the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around BTC moved to the ‘bearish’ from the ‘extremely bearish’ zone, while chatter around it stayed at ‘normal’ levels over the past day.

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