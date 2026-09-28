Jones initiated coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $7.50 price target, implying upside of more than 97% from its last close.

However, Northwise Project, an independent financial research platform, outlined deal execution risks for Keel Infrastructure.

In a post on X, the firm highlighted Keel’s plans at Scrubgrass, a site in Pennsylvania that it acquired in late 2025 as part of its pivot toward high-performance computing and AI infrastructure.

While the firm sees a “real opportunity” for Keel in solving the power problem, it added that it needs to keep the prospective electricity supplier and the prospective landlord “in separate columns.”

Shares of Keel Infrastructure Corp. (KEEL) edged 0.13% higher overnight, on track to reverse three days in the red if gains hold on Monday.

Meanwhile, Jones initiated coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $7.50 price target, implying upside of more than 97% from its last close.

Deal Execution Concerns For KEEL

However, Northwise Project, an independent financial research platform, outlined deal execution risks for Keel Infrastructure.

In a post on X, the firm highlighted Keel’s plans at Scrubgrass, a site in Pennsylvania that it acquired in late 2025 as part of its pivot toward high-performance computing and AI infrastructure.

At the time, Keel said that it plans to develop Scrubgrass into a potential 1.3 GW AI/HPC data-center campus, supported by a 750 MW utility power study and more than 550 MW of potential on-site natural-gas generation.

Northwise said that based on its evaluation of the plans, the numbers did not add up.

“One concerns electricity delivered through the utility system. The other concerns a potential plant that management described an independent power producer financing, owning and operating. Our forecast assigns neither that plant's construction bill nor its earnings to KEEL,” the firm said.

Northwise added that while the Sept. 11 Base model assumes 250 gross MW of KEEL data centers at Scrubgrass, developed in 150 MW and 100 MW phases, “even that smaller program needs an executable power arrangement, approvals, a tenant and financing. Bear completes none there by 2030.”

While the firm sees a “real opportunity” for Keel in solving the power problem, it added that the prospective electricity supplier and the prospective landlord must be kept “in separate columns.”

In a separate post from last week, Northwise outlined that its September 11 base model gives Moses Lake $1.75 million of initial annual rent per IT megawatt, the capacity available for tenant equipment, while the owner retains $350,000 of annual operating costs, leaving $1.40 million of property net operating income.

Meanwhile, the Sharon complex starts at a lower $1.55 million rent but has only $80,000 in owner costs, while Keel retains $1.47 million, according to the firm.

“The difference reflects what the landlord is supplying. Moses Lake is modeled as a more extensively operated facility; Sharon leaves more expenses with the tenant. These are model assumptions, not disclosed signed lease prices.”

The research firm said that it would require a future rental announcement alongside the expense obligations before deciding how attractive Keel’s headline price is. “A premium rent can be worthwhile, but it has to pay for the extra work,” it said.

KEEL Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around KEEL stock slipped from ‘neutral’ to ‘bearish’ territory over 24 hours amid ‘normal’ message volumes.

One user said, “$KEEL Prediction: Q3 Earnings call is scheduled the week of Nov 9th which is after midterms. They will announce 1 lease on that call and tease another by December. Stock will pump back to $5 in that time. If there is a Santa rally, with two more lease announcements we'll see 8 by EOY.”

However, another user said, “$KEEL $TE Those are meme stocks.”

KEEL stock is up more than 46% in 2026.

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