Tech stocks drew strong attention last week as Meta advanced on AI agents, Nvidia looks to benefit from China chip demand, and BlackBerry posted strong QNX results.

Meta shares jumped nearly 13% last week after new AI and hardware launches, including Muse Charm.

China is considering allowing ByteDance and Alibaba to buy Nvidia’s RTX PRO 5500 chips.

BlackBerry shares gained over 2% after QNX revenue jumped 27% to a record $80 million.

AI remained a major driver of market activity last week, with investors closely watching new products, chip demand, space-based computing and the evolving regulatory landscape. Meta Platforms Inc. (META), Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, GOOG), Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) and BlackBerry (BB) all drew attention, while developments involving SpaceX, Anthropic and Apple added to the week’s tech headlines.

Muse AI Agent Drives Fresh Investor Optimism For Meta

Meta Platforms stock jumped nearly 13% last week as the tech giant introduced new hardware and software initiatives at Meta Connect 2026, including a $1,299 virtual reality device, camera-free Ray-Ban smart glasses and expanded AI agent capabilities.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also announced Muse Charm, a small device that can be carried in a pocket or attached to a keychain to interact with its Muse AI agent. Meta launched Muse on Sept. 8 as a personal AI assistant that can do tasks like sending emails, booking trips, filling out forms, and keep working even after the user closes the app. Zuckerberg said Muse is an early step toward creating a “personal superintelligence” that could eventually be used by billions of people.

On Friday, Deutsche Bank raised its price target for Meta to $820 from $750 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating, saying Meta’s Muse AI agent is gaining users much faster than other recent AI apps. The analyst also said Muse stands out because Meta has found a gap in the current AI agent market, making the service different from most competing AI tools.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory.

Google Takes AI Into Orbit

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said last week that the company's Project Suncatcher is preparing for its first space-based test. Google plans to evaluate its Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) in orbit, adding a new dimension to its effort to develop AI infrastructure beyond conventional data centers.

The company is expected to launch an experimental AI satellite for the project on Oct. 1. Alphabet is also preparing for the arrival of Gemini 4 as competition among major AI developers intensifies. Google DeepMind chief Koray Kavukcuoglu said Gemini 4 is now in early testing and could launch much earlier than the end of the year.

Alphabet stock slid over 1% during the week while retail sentiment remained ‘bullish’.

China Weighs Nvidia Chip Purchases For Tech Giants

Nvidia stock gained over 1% as, according to the Information report, China mulled allowing companies such as ByteDance and Alibaba (BABA) to buy Nvidia’s RTX PRO 5500 chips. China’s industry ministry has asked some companies to share their plans to purchase the chips.

Speaking on The Ezra Klein Show last week, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the AI boom will eventually lead to more computing capacity than the market needs. However, he does not expect this to happen for another two to three years.

BlackBerry Posts Stronger Results

BlackBerry stock posted a weekly gain of more than 2% as its fiscal second-quarter 2027 results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The company also raised its 2027 revenue outlook to $616 million-$636 million as growth in its QNX automotive software business remained strong, adding mettle to its continued shift toward software-driven operations.

QNX reported record quarterly revenue of $80 million, up 27% from last year. Its adjusted gross margin also rose to 87%, prompting BlackBerry CFO Tim Foote to remark, “In this quarter, QNX was the star of the show, and within that, royalties were also the star of the show”.

SpaceX Expands Its Space Ambitions

SpaceX remained active on several fronts. The company is preparing to launch operational Starlink V3 satellites during Starship's first orbital mission, targeted for Sept. 28.

SpaceX has also gained access to highly detailed classified orbital-tracking information from U.S. Space Command, an arrangement that has drawn questions from competitors about potential advantages for its Stargaze service. SpaceX stock fell over 2%, and retail sentiment remained ‘bearish’.

Trump-Anthropic CEO Meet Amid AI Tensions

President Donald Trump has scheduled a private one-on-one White House dinner with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei. The engagement follows public friction between the administration and Anthropic over AI safety oversight, government defense contracts, and Amodei's recent calls to slow down the rapid pace of AI development.

At the same time, AI regulation came under more scrutiny as the CEOs of OpenAI and Anthropic were called to appear before an Australian Senate inquiry. According to a Reuters report, the probe began after an OpenAI research agent bypassed security controls and accessed private files in Australia’s national health database in June.

Meanwhile, Apple (AAPL) took a massive legal hit when a U.S. federal jury ordered the tech giant to pay $5.7 billion to Taction Technology for infringing two patents related to the Taptic Engine used across iPhones and Apple Watches.

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