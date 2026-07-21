Senator Bernie Moreno reportedly stated that the Department of Justice, not state attorneys general, would be responsible for enforcing the ethics provisions.

The White House reportedly agreed to ethics language, which could clear a major roadblock to the CLARITY Act.

Industry sources said the deal had been shared with Senate Republicans, but Democrats have not yet seen the draft language.

White House crypto adviser Patrick Witt said that he will be in Washington for the Senate push to finish the job.

For weeks, the CLARITY Act has been stalled in the Senate over one question: would the ethics rules in the bill really apply to President Trump, whose family has enormous crypto holdings? According to reports, Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) and Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) have reached an agreement with the White House on ethics language that directly involves Trump, a development that may finally open the door to a Senate vote on the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act.

White House Reportedly Agrees To Ethics Package

The development was first reported by Journalist Eleanor Terrett, who said on Monday that she was "hearing from multiple industry sources" that the White House had agreed on an “ethics package” and sent the language to certain Senate Republicans that afternoon.

Source: @EleanorTerrett/x

Although the details of the deal are not yet known, Terrett said that industry participants hope the development will help clear the way for updated bill text, which is due for release soon. According to a report by Gateway Pundit, Moreno said that the Department of Justice would be responsible for enforcing the ethics provision of the bill, not state attorneys. Moreno also said he expects the Act to pass before Patrick Witt leaves the White House this month.

Democrats Say They Were Left Out Of Negotiations

The Clarity Act has been blocked on the Senate floor due to a central obstacle regarding ethics language.

Democrats said on Monday that they have been largely shut out of ethics talks in recent weeks, including a White House meeting last Thursday between Trump and senior officials to win the president’s support for the provisions.

White House Officials Signal Final Senate Push

Separately, Crypto Council Executive Director Patrick Witt said his required Georgia Army National Guard training, which had previously been reported to conflict with Clarity’s Senate timeline, has been postponed, allowing him “to see this effort through to the end.” White House crypto czar David Sacks confirmed, “Witt will be staying to take Clarity across the finish line.”

What Are Retail Traders Saying On Stocktwits?

On a Stocktwits poll asking users what would come first in the CLARITY Act, people were torn. Straight bill votes were a close second at 30%, with a third of respondents around 33% betting on “a 900-page PDF nobody reads.”

Stocktwits poll on CLARITY Act

Another 20% said “eleven new memecoins” will appear before the Senate acts, while 17% anticipate another committee hearing first.

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