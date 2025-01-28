Whirlpool Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail’s Downbeat

Last quarter, the company’s EPS stood at $3.43 on revenues of $3.99 billion.

Whirlpool Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail’s Downbeat
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 9:48 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 9:48 AM IST

Whirlpool shares have risen nearly 1% in the last five days ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings,  but retail sentiment has been bearish.

Whirlpool is set to report results on Jan 29 after the closing bell. Wall Street analysts expect the company to post earnings per share of $4.31 on revenue of $4.23 billion, according to Stocktwits data. Analysts will be watching the results for signals on the macro challenges that surround home products makers.

Last week, RBC Capital raised the firm's price target to $76 from $74 with an ‘Underperform’ rating as part of its Homebuilders and Building Products in 2025 assessment, Fly.com reported.

According to the report, RBS has a "still-cautious" near-term bias toward builders and "relative preference but selective stance" on building products and distribution names due to continuing higher interest rates and affordability headwinds, added the report.

Last quarter, the company’s EPS stood at $3.43, 7.28% above estimates, and revenues came in at $3.99 billion, missing estimates by over 2%, according to Stocktwits data.

"In Q3, we continued to deliver sequential ongoing EBIT margin expansion despite the unfavorable macroeconomic environment we are experiencing in North America," Marc Bitzer, chairman and CEO, said. "We remain well positioned to benefit from the eventual U.S. housing market recovery."

Sentiment on Stockwits was ‘bearish’ on Monday. Message volumes were in the normal range.

Screenshot 2025-01-28 at 8.51.31 AM.png WHR sentiment meter and message volumes on Jan 27 as of 9:27 pm ET

Whirlpool is a maker of kitchen and laundry appliances. Its brands include KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Consul, and InSinkErator.

Whirlpool stock is up 16.3% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Portillo's Stock Surges On Analyst Upgrade, PT Bump: Retail's Excited

Portillo's Stock Surges On Analyst Upgrade, PT Bump: Retail's Excited

Lockheed Martin Q4 Earnings Preview: Wall Street Calls Stock Undervalued, Retail Stays Bearish

Lockheed Martin Q4 Earnings Preview: Wall Street Calls Stock Undervalued, Retail Stays Bearish

Nucor Stock Holds Steady As Q4 Profit Set To Plunge On Weak Steel Demand: Retail Braces For Impact

Nucor Stock Holds Steady As Q4 Profit Set To Plunge On Weak Steel Demand: Retail Braces For Impact

Eos Energy Receives Final $40.5M Of Delayed Draw Term Loan After Hitting Key Milestones: Retail’s Elated

Eos Energy Receives Final $40.5M Of Delayed Draw Term Loan After Hitting Key Milestones: Retail’s Elated

Oklo, Vistra, Constellation Energy Stocks Sink As China’s DeepSeek AI Launch Sparks Concerns: Retail Investors Spooked

Oklo, Vistra, Constellation Energy Stocks Sink As China’s DeepSeek AI Launch Sparks Concerns: Retail Investors Spooked

Recent Stories

January 28: 10 historical event that happened in India and world ATG

January 28: 10 historical event that happened in India and world

Vastu Tips for Car Parking: Best Direction and Guidelines RBA

Vastu Tips for Car Parking: Best Direction and Guidelines

Rashmika Mandanna confirms dating Vijay Deverakonda? Here's what she said RBA

Rashmika Mandanna confirms dating Vijay Deverakonda? Here's what she said

Chinese AI wave hits Wall Street: Nvidia loses $500 billion as DeepSeek shakes US tech market AJR

Chinese AI wave hits Wall Street: Nvidia loses $500 billion as DeepSeek shakes US tech market

Uttar Pradesh attracts 65 crore tourists in 2024, Agra leads with most foreign visitors

Uttar Pradesh attracts 65 crore tourists in 2024, Agra leads with most foreign visitors

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon