Whirlpool Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail’s Downbeat

Whirlpool shares have risen nearly 1% in the last five days ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings, but retail sentiment has been bearish.

Whirlpool is set to report results on Jan 29 after the closing bell. Wall Street analysts expect the company to post earnings per share of $4.31 on revenue of $4.23 billion, according to Stocktwits data. Analysts will be watching the results for signals on the macro challenges that surround home products makers.

Last week, RBC Capital raised the firm's price target to $76 from $74 with an ‘Underperform’ rating as part of its Homebuilders and Building Products in 2025 assessment, Fly.com reported.

According to the report, RBS has a "still-cautious" near-term bias toward builders and "relative preference but selective stance" on building products and distribution names due to continuing higher interest rates and affordability headwinds, added the report.

Last quarter, the company’s EPS stood at $3.43, 7.28% above estimates, and revenues came in at $3.99 billion, missing estimates by over 2%, according to Stocktwits data.

"In Q3, we continued to deliver sequential ongoing EBIT margin expansion despite the unfavorable macroeconomic environment we are experiencing in North America," Marc Bitzer, chairman and CEO, said. "We remain well positioned to benefit from the eventual U.S. housing market recovery."

Sentiment on Stockwits was ‘bearish’ on Monday. Message volumes were in the normal range.

Whirlpool is a maker of kitchen and laundry appliances. Its brands include KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Consul, and InSinkErator.

Whirlpool stock is up 16.3% year-to-date.

