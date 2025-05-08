Mahanagar Gas posted steady revenue growth in Q4 FY25, but its margins fell short of expectations, reflecting pressure from higher operating costs.

Shares of Mahanagar Gas (MGL) must decisively break above the ₹1,420 resistance level to confirm a bullish trend, according to SEBI-registered analyst Harika Enjamuri, who warned that failure to do so could pull the stock back toward the ₹1,280–₹1,198 zone.

The technical view comes after the city gas distributor posted mixed fourth-quarter (Q4)results for FY25, with margins remaining under pressure despite solid revenue growth.

Motilal Oswal said MGL's adjusted EBITDA margin missed estimates at ₹8.35 per standard cubic metre (scm), compared with its ₹10/scm projection.

The shortfall was due to higher gas costs and operating expenses, despite a reversal of ₹633.5 million in provisions that temporarily lifted realisations by ₹3/scm.

Revenue for Q4FY25 rose 18% year-on-year to ₹1,865 crore, while net profit declined 5% to ₹252 crore.

Operating profit improved sequentially to ₹378 crore from ₹314 crore in Q3, though still lagged behind ₹394 crore a year earlier.

Margins recovered slightly to 20% from 18% in Q3, but remained below the 25% margin posted in Q4FY24.

On the technical front, Enjamuri noted that the stock faced rejection near ₹1,420 and settled 1.97% lower at ₹1,376.90, hovering near its 9-day exponential moving average of ₹1,341.62.

The RSI at 56.41 shows mild bullish strength, but unless the breakout is confirmed above ₹1,420 with volume, downside risks remain, she said.

Motilal Oswal flagged further challenges ahead, noting that domestic gas allocations were reduced by about 18% effective April 16, which lowers the share of cheaper gas in MGL’s compressed natural gas (CNG) mix from 51% to 41%.

The brokerage maintained a ‘Buy’ rating, citing improving realizations and recent price hikes, but cautioned that margins remain under pressure.

For the full year, MGL’s revenue rose to ₹6,924 crore from ₹6,245 crore, while net profit fell to ₹1,045 crore from ₹1,289 crore.

Operating margins narrowed to 22% from 30%, as expenses surged 23% year-on-year.

MGL has declared a final dividend of ₹18 per share, bringing the total payout for FY25 to ₹30 per share.

On Stocktwits, sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

MGL shares are up 10.1% so far in 2025.