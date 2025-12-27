According to a Seeking Alpha report, Wedbush highlighted CrowdStrike as a leading play in the “cyber meets AI” theme for 2026, maintaining its ‘Outperform’ rating and $600 price target for the stock.

Wedbush emphasized that CrowdStrike continues to demonstrate strong momentum with its Falcon platform.

The firm noted that CrowdStrike's suite of offerings has gained notable traction among both new and existing customers.

In December, CrowdStrike launched Falcon AI Detection and Response (AIDR) to protect AI prompt and agent interactions.

Wedbush has reportedly said that CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) is poised to benefit from the growing intersection of cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

AI Integration Driving Growth

Analysts led by Dan Ives said that “CrowdStrike remains one of our favorite tech names and we are seeing deal momentum spread with AI also a clear tailwind for this well-positioned tech leader.”

The firm noted that CrowdStrike’s suite of offerings, including Cloud, Identity, Logscale, and Charlotte AI, has gained notable traction among both new and existing customers. AI-driven revenue has increased sharply since the start of 2025, and Wedbush expects this trend to accelerate through the January quarter and beyond.

CrowdStrike stock inched 0.1% higher on Friday morning. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory while message volume changed to ‘extremely low’ from ‘low’ levels in 24 hours.

CRWD’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:30 a.m. ET on Dec. 26, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Strategic Positioning Amid Rising Threats

With cyber threats becoming increasingly sophisticated, Wedbush said CrowdStrike’s integration of AI across its platform positions it to meet heightened enterprise demand.

“Since the start of CY2025, revenue tied to cyber-AI products is significantly above the year-ago period, and we expect to see an accelerating upward trend,” said Wedbush, highlighting the stickiness and growing market adoption of the Falcon platform.

In December, CrowdStrike launched Falcon AI Detection and Response (AIDR), expanding its Falcon platform to protect AI prompt and agent interactions. Falcon AIDR secured all enterprise AI layers, data, models, agents, identities, infrastructure, and interactions.

CRWD stock has gained over 39% year-to-date.

