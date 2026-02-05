The company announced a partnership with FF AI-Robotics to support blockchain infrastructure for intelligent vehicles and robotics platforms.

AIxCrypto Inc. (AIXC) shares rose 8% in pre-market trading on Thursday after the company announced a partnership with FF AI-Robotics to support blockchain infrastructure for intelligent vehicles, robotics platforms, and next-generation AI-powered devices.

FF AI-Robotics is a part of Faraday Future (FFAI) and focuses on robotics.

Inside The AIxCrypto-FF AI Robotics Partnership

AIxCrypto, which focuses on bridging Web2 and Web3 ecosystems, will work with FF to evaluate decentralized identity protocols, on-chain data verification, and blockchain-based systems for task coordination. The companies also plan to examine privacy-focused data frameworks and developer tools that enable secure access, integration, and application-layer innovation across connected devices.

“As EAI systems continue to evolve, we believe it is important to responsibly explore how decentralized technologies can support data ownership, verification, and long-term ecosystem alignment. Working with FF AI-Robotics provides an opportunity to evaluate these concepts in real-world contexts,” said Jerry Wang, Co-CEO of AIxCrypto Inc.

Faraday Future’s Robotics Push

This comes after Faraday Future unveiled three series of embodied AI robots at the National Automobile Dealers Association show in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

The lineup features the FF Futurist for commercial use, the FF Master for companionship, and the FX Aegis for security and personal applications, with prices ranging from about $2,499 to nearly $35,000. The company expects the first batch of deliveries to begin by the end of February.

Earlier this week, AIxCrypto CEO Jerry Wang announced that the company would invest $10 million in Faraday Future. In return, FF will issue $10 million in Class A common stock.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from 'neutral' over the past 24 hours, amid 'high' message volumes.

AIXC's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes In Premarket on Feb. 5, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

One user expects the stock to decline to $1.4 from $1.72, representing an 18% downside.

AIXC shares have been under heavy selling pressure lately, slumping 32% so far in 2026.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.