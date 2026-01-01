Advanced Micro Devices drew attention amid a new board appointment, a price target update, and a recent data center lease agreement.

Bernstein raised the price target on the company to $225 from $200 while maintaining a 'Market Perform' rating on the shares.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) gained over 6% on Wednesday morning, drawing significant retail attention amid a new board appointment, a price target update, and a recent data center lease agreement.

Bernstein raised the price target on the company to $225 from $200 while maintaining a ‘Market Perform’ rating on the shares ahead of its quarterly results expected on Feb. 3.

Analyst Take

Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon said the firm was adjusting its estimates to reflect better server and weaker PC assumptions, according to TheFly.

The analyst said it now models AMD's fourth-quarter (Q4) 2025 at a revenue of $9.7 billion or earnings per share of $1.31, up from its previous estimate of $9.6 billion revenue and $1.30 EPS before, in line with street consensus.

According to data from Fiscal.ai, the street expects a revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, based on 35 estimates, and an EPS of $1.31.

Board Appointment

McClure will join AMD’s board from her recent role as a senior advisor to Accenture. Throughout her more than 37-year tenure at Accenture, McClure held multiple finance and accounting leadership roles, including overseeing financial operations and investor relations.

“We are delighted to welcome KC to AMD’s Board of Directors,” said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD chair and CEO. “KC is a proven finance leader whose operating expertise and global perspective will be an asset as we execute our strategy and extend AMD’s leadership in high-performance and AI computing.”

Data Center Deal

Last week, AMD signed a data center lease and service agreement deal with Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) for the latter’s Rockdale data center.

As per the agreement, Riot’s data center will provide 25 megawatts (MW) of critical IT load capacity under a 10-year initial term. The agreement includes three five-year extension options.

AMD will also get an option to expand the IT load capacity by 75 MW and a right of first refusal for an additional 100 MW, bringing total potential leased capacity to 200 MW. The initial deployment will leverage Riot’s existing infrastructure, with delivery expected in two phases in January 2026 and May 2026, under a modified gross lease with annual escalators.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AMD shares was in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One bullish user called the company the next trillion-dollar AI firm.

Another bullish user predicted the company’s shares would rise to $300 in the next quarter. Shares of AMD were trading around $245 levels at the time of writing.

Shares of AMD have doubled in the past year.

