Shares of Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (EVTV) jumped 38% on Monday after the company announced the successful delivery and installation of a 40-foot AI data center container, purpose-built for immersion-cooled computing.

The company said that the container has arrived on site and has been set up, fully connected to power and network infrastructure, and configured for immersion cooling. The installation was completed with artificial intelligence infrastructure company Azio AI.

The vehicle manufacturing company noted that this is a major milestone under its previously disclosed intent to support high-density AI. The deployment is intended to validate real-world performance of immersion-cooled AI infrastructure operating in demanding and non-traditional environments, it said.

Why The Move To AI Infrastructure?

Envirotech is now eyeing a diversification of its revenue streams with its participation in advanced infrastructure markets. Immersion-cooled AI data centers are expected to play an increasingly important role in supporting next-generation compute density and efficiency requirements, the company said.

"The successful deployment of the 40-foot immersion container is a significant achievement for EVTV. This milestone demonstrates our ability to execute complex infrastructure projects and positions this initiative as a scalable platform for AI compute,” Envirotech Vehicles President Jason Maddox said.

“From here, our focus is on commissioning, validating performance, and expanding capacity in a disciplined manner," he added.

Earlier this month, Azio AI said that its strategic execution with Azio AI is central to the company's long-term value creation strategy. It is also considering a potential merger or business combination with Azio AI though no definitive deals have been reached.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around EVTV shares stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘low’ levels.

A Stocktwits user called for caution, noting that the company hasn't mentioned the location of the container.

EVTV stock has dropped 57% over the past 12 months

