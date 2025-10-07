Benchmark highlighted increased capital commitments, a rapidly evolving technology ecosystem, and endorsements from major tech players as key drivers of renewed confidence in Rigetti’s growth trajectory.

Benchmark analyst David Williams lifted his price target on Rigetti Computing shares to $50 from $20 and reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating, citing growing investor appetite and strong execution by the company.

Williams pointed to increased capital commitments, a rapidly developing technology ecosystem, and endorsements from major tech players as key drivers of renewed confidence in Rigetti’s growth path, according to TheFly.

Rigetti Computing stock inched 0.6% higher on mid-morning Tuesday and was the top trending equity ticker on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory while message volume improved to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high’ levels in 24 hours.

The firm also emphasized that capital is flowing into the quantum space at an accelerating pace, strengthening the case for companies like Rigetti.

Rigetti is one of several firms pushing forward in the quantum computing space. The technology promises to outperform classical computing in solving complex problems in fields like cryptography, drug discovery, and financial modeling.

On September 30, Rigetti secured purchase orders worth about $5.7 million for two of its 9‑qubit Novera quantum computing systems, aiming to deliver them in the first half of 2026. Similarly, on September 18, the firm secured a $5.8 million contract from the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to lead advancements in superconducting quantum networking.

In July, the company’s 36-qubit quantum system achieved 99.5% accuracy in key operations, a critical step toward its goal of developing a 100+ qubit chiplet-based system by late 2025.

Rigetti Computing's stock has gained over 179% in 2025.

