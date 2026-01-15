Honeywell said that Quantinuum, which is majority owned by Honeywell, plans to make a confidential submission for IPO to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Honeywell said the number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

In Sept. Honeywell had raised $600 million in fresh capital for the computing company that gave Quantinuum a post money valuation of $10 billion.

Quantinuum is backed by major tech firms like Nvidia’s venture capital arm, Quanta Computers as well as JPMorgan and Mitsui & Co.

Honeywell shares garnered investor attention on Wednesday after it confirmed initial public offering plans for its quantum computing unit.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Honeywell on Wednesday said that Quantinuum, which is majority owned by Honeywell, plans to make a confidential submission to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, relating to the proposed initial public offering of Quantinuum's common stock.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and the completion of the SEC's review process.

Quantinuum Company

Quantinuum makes powerful quantum computers that are capable of solving complex tasks that are usually beyond the abilities of traditional computers.

In Sept. Honeywell said that it had raised $600 million in fresh capital for the computing company that gave Quantinuum a post money valuation of $10 billion.

The company is backed by major tech firms like Nvidia’s venture capital arm, Quanta Computers as well as JPMorgan and Mitsui & Co.

It was formed through a merger of Cambridge Quantum and Honeywell Quantum Solutions in 2021.

Honeywell Updates

In December, Honeywell secured a $58.5 million contract modification from the U.S. Department of War for work related to the automotive gas turbine 1500 engine platform. The latest award increased the combined value of the contract to $2.69 billion.

Last week, Honeywell said it was selected by the U.S. Army to integrate innovative building automation systems that will help enhance energy management and resilience at Fort Benning, Georgia.

It has also launched its own AI-enabled smart shopping platform which was developed in collaboration with Google Cloud and 66degrees that leverages Google's Gemini and Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform. It said the smart shopping platform will be available to customers beginning in February 2026.

On Monday, Citi analyst Andrew Kaplowitz lowered the firm's price target on Honeywell to $262 from $267 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around HON trended in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume.

A Stocktwits user posed if Honeywell shareholders would get shares in the new company.

HON shares have risen nearly 3% over the past year.

