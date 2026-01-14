Critical Metals stated that it had received the first assay results from the Fjord Deposit and Upper Fjord areas at the Tanbreez Rare Earths Project in Greenland.

Critical Metals stated that it had designed the drilling campaign to extend known mineralization and refine the geological model of its Tanbreez asset.

The company stated that the drilling results confirm consistent rare earth grades and highlight the presence of strategic metals.

The company expects these results to support the preparation of a revised Mineral Resource Estimate and to advance subsequent mine planning studies.

Critical Metals Corp. (CRML) on Wednesday announced the results of its 2025 drilling program, reporting additional high-grade rare earth results across its Tanbreez asset.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In its update, Critical Metals stated that it had received the first assay results from the Fjord Deposit and Upper Fjord areas at the Tanbreez Rare Earths Project in Greenland.

The company stated that the drilling results confirm consistent rare earth grades and highlight the presence of strategic metals. This includes gallium, hafnium, cerium, and yttrium, adding that this reinforces Tanbreez’s position as a significant peralkaline-hosted rare earth system.

Critical Metals shares were up nearly 3% in Wednesday’s opening trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

Critical Metals’ Update

Critical Metals stated that it had designed the drilling campaign to extend known mineralization and refine the geological model of the area of its Tanbreez asset. The company expects these results to support the preparation of a revised Mineral Resource Estimate and to advance subsequent mine planning studies.

“The results confirm the presence of Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO) mineralisation, including a significant heavy rare earth component, extending from the Fjord Deposit into the Upper Fjord area,” said Critical Metals CEO Tony Sage, adding that he is encouraged by the results from the company’s 2025 deep diamond drilling.

Positive Outlook

Speaking about the outlook going forward, Sage said that these findings contribute additional mineralized tonnage to the existing Hill and Lower Fjord Deposits.

The CEO said that this will further support the scale and the continuity of the Tanbreez project.

This comes amid growing threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to take over Greenland. In a post on Truth Social earlier on Wednesday, President Trump stated that the U.S. needs Greenland for its national security. “IF WE DON’T, RUSSIA OR CHINA WILL, AND THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN!” he said in the post.

Here’s What Stocktwits Users Think

Retail users on Stocktwits were bullish about Critical Metals following the update from the company.

One user called the results “outstanding.”

Another user thinks that a 15% to 20% gain is possible today.

CRML stock is up 95% year-to-date and 64% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<