Under the deal, Trafigura will purchase roughly 0.5 million tonnes per year of LNG from Venture Global for a five-year period starting in 2026.

The contract aims to offer more flexibility for LNG buyers worldwide while broadening Venture Global’s portfolio of energy exports.

The company is capturing investor attention as rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East threaten global LNG routes.

Venture Global reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) with a 192% year-on-year surge in revenue to $4.4 billion.

Venture Global, Inc. (VG) announced on Monday that it has finalized a binding agreement with Trafigura to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the U.S.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Under the deal, Trafigura will purchase roughly 0.5 million tonnes of LNG per year from Venture Global for a five-year period starting in 2026.

Boosting Market Flexibility

The contract aims to offer more flexibility for LNG buyers worldwide while broadening Venture Global’s portfolio of energy exports.

“Global energy demand is stronger than ever, and this is an important step in executing our strategy of adding more mid-term agreements, which will diversify the tenor of our LNG portfolio.” -Mike Sabe, CEO, Venture Global

The company is capturing investor attention as rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East threaten global LNG routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz. The situation has prompted expectations of higher gas prices and potential supply shortages.

Venture Global stock traded over 8% higher in Monday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day. Message volume moved to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high’ levels in 24 hours.

VG’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07:00 a.m. ET on Mar. 2, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

Strong Quarterly Performance

Venture Global reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4), with a 192% year-on-year surge in revenue to $4.4 billion and an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41. While revenue was in line with the analysts’ consensus estimate, EPS exceeded the $0.35 estimate, according to Fiscal AI data.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA jumped 191% to $2.0 billion. During the quarter, Ventureexported 128 LNG cargos and sold 478 trillion British Thermal Units (TBtu), setting a new record for the firm.

VG stock has declined by more than 30% over the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<