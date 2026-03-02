The company has opened a new integrated headquarters in Florida for drone testing and non-lethal response training.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP) announced on Monday the opening of a new integrated headquarters in Florida for drone testing and non-lethal response (NLR) training.

This move is part of a strategic partnership with WOFT, LLC, a Florida-based training facility, aimed at supporting federal, state, and local security agencies.

The facility will serve as an operational hub for counter-UAS (unmanned aerial system) validation, drone-based non-lethal deployment testing, instructor certification, and agency evaluation programs.

Following the update, Wrap Technologies' stock traded over 7% higher in Monday’s premarket.

