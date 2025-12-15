Bloom will replace Gevo’s long-term CEO, Patrick Gruber, who has assumed the role of Executive Chair of the Board.

Bloom will replace Gevo’s long-term CEO, Patrick Gruber, who has assumed the role of Executive Chair of the Board. Gevo added that Board Chair William Baum has moved into the role of lead independent director.

Gruber Steps Down After Nearly Two Decades

According to his LinkedIn profile, Gruber has served as Gevo's CEO since 2007. Gruber oversaw the company’s listing in February 2011. Despite making progress toward its goal of producing bio-based alternatives to petroleum-based products, the company has lost nearly 99% of its value since its debut.

Profitability concerns have plagued the company during Gruber’s entire tenure, and Gevo stock has undergone multiple reverse stock splits to comply with listing standards. However, as the adoption of biofuel continues to rise globally, the company expects to tap into the growing demand.

Bloom has been Gevo’s Chief Business Officer since 2021. Before that, he worked at grain trader ADM.

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about Gevo moved to ‘extremely bullish’ compared with ‘bullish’ a day ago.

GEVO’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:23 a.m. ET on Dec. 15, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

“Strong leadership matters, and I’m looking forward to continuing as a long-term shareholder under his experienced and capable guidance,” one user said about Bloom.

The leadership changes come as the company looks to secure a federal loan. The company received an extension from the U.S. Department of Energy in October on the conditional commitment for a $1.46 billion loan for its upcoming jet fuel production facility.

The firm said that the suggestion to move the facility from South Dakota to North Dakota came from the DOE itself.

U.S. jet fuel consumption is expected to grow by more than 2 billion gallons per year in the next decade, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Gevo intends to produce jet fuel from ethanol rather than the more common cooking oil.

Gevo stock has gained 10.1% this year.

