Shares of Immunome Inc. (IMNM) surged more than 12% in on Monday, and reached their highest levels in over 20 months, after the company reported positive topline results from its global Phase 3 RINGSIDE trial for a treatment targeting a type of connective tissue tumor.

IMNM was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits on Monday morning.

Results Of The Trial

Immunome said that the study met its primary endpoint, showing a significant improvement in progression-free survival compared with placebo. According to the report, the Varegacestat inhibitor reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 84%.

The trial also delivered encouraging efficacy results across key secondary measures. The confirmed objective response rate was 56% in patients treated with Varegacestat, compared with 9% in those receiving placebo. Patients also experienced substantial tumor shrinkage, with an exploratory analysis showing a median tumor volume reduction of 83%, compared with tumor growth in the placebo group. Improvements in tumor volume reduction and pain intensity were also statistically significant.

Varegacestat was generally well tolerated, with most side effects reported as mild to moderate. The most common adverse events included diarrhea, fatigue, rash, cold, and nausea. Based on these results, Immunome plans to submit a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in the second quarter of 2026.

“Desmoid tumors can have a devastating physical and emotional impact on patients given their unpredictable nature and the limitations of current treatment options. The progression-free survival benefit, high response rate and reduction in tumor volume with varegacestat in the RINGSIDE trial are striking. These findings elevate the role of GSIs and confirm varegacestat could become standard of care in the treatment of desmoid tumors,” said Mrinal M. Gounder, sarcoma medical oncologist and drug development specialist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and RINGSIDE primary investigator.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day earlier, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

IMNM's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at 09:30 a.m. ET on Dec. 15, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One user expects the stock to potentially double in value.

Year-to-date, the stock has gained more than 80%.

