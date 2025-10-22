1-800-FLOWERS’ platform includes brands like Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, and Shari’s Berries.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) stock is drawing increased interest from retail investors, with the stock experiencing a 3,800% surge in user message count over the last 24 hours, as meme stock mania took over.

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

1-800-FLOWERS stock traded over 15% higher on Wednesday, after the morning bell, and was the third-most trending equity ticker on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day. Message volume jumped to ‘extremely high’ from ‘low’ levels in 24 hours.

FLWSs Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:50 a.m. ET on Oct. 22, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish Stocktwits user called for caution while ‘chasing meme plays right now’.

Another user highlighted the ‘meme craze’ and the company’s poor financials.

The company is scheduled to release its first-quarter (Q1) 2026 earnings on October 30. Analysts anticipate $218.3 million in revenue and a loss per share (EPS) of $0.64, according to Fiscal AI data.

Marketing Overhaul

On October 8, the company named Melanie Babcock as its new Chief Marketing and Growth Officer. The role is newly created, signaling a focused push to modernize and personalize the brand’s approach to customer interaction.

In her new position, Babcock is expected to lead a full-funnel marketing overhaul. Her focus will include improving the digital customer journey, refining product discovery, and enhancing merchandising strategies through upgraded data capabilities and an AI-driven architecture.

1-800-FLOWERS' stock has lost over 35% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<