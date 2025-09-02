Westlife shares have surged 6% in the past week, with analysts pointing to further upside.

Shares of Westlife Foodworld, operator of McDonald’s outlets in western and southern India, have gained 6% over the past five sessions. Technical charts suggest a potential upside, while on the macro front, GST slab rationalization is expected to reduce costs and improve earnings for the company.

Technical Outlook

SEBI-registered analyst Unite Technologies Financial noted the bullish momentum, with the stock hovering above key support levels at ₹713 and ₹712. This technical strength suggests potential continuation toward the next resistance near ₹819.20 for Westlife, according to them.

The price is firmly supported by moving averages, strengthening the uptrend, they added.

Potential Triggers

On the macro front, Unite Tech believes that India’s upcoming GST reforms will rationalize GST slabs to 5% and 18%, eliminating intermediate rates, especially impacting the QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) sector. This reform will lower operational costs and simplify compliance, boosting company margins and consumer demand.

For Westlife Foodworld, which operates an extensive network of McDonald's outlets, these changes can translate into improved profitability and better pricing power ahead of Diwali 2025, highlighted Unite Technologies.

Overall, Westlife Foodworld looks well-positioned for near-to-medium-term growth backed by favorable technicals and positive regulatory tailwinds, they concluded.

What Is The Retail Mood?

Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment has remained ‘neutral’ on this counter for past few weeks.

Westlife sentiment and message volume on Sep 2 as of 3:00 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

Westlife shares have declined 7% year-to-date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<