Starting on Friday, Uber riders traveling between Roshn Front and Princess Noura University may be able to select a WeRide Robotaxi GXR.

While at the initial launch, each robotaxi will include a vehicle operator, it will transition to fully driverless operations in the future, the companies said.



WeRide (WRD) and Uber Technologies (UBER) have commenced offering autonomous robotaxi passenger rides in Riyadh.

Slow Transition To Fully Autonomous Rides

While at the initial launch, each robotaxi will include a vehicle operator, it will transition to fully driverless operations in the future, the companies said. They also noted that this marks the first time autonomous vehicles are publicly available on the Uber platform in Saudi Arabia.

While WRD stock jumped 3% in the pre-market session at the time of writing, UBER shares traded 1% higher.

