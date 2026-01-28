WEN has been in a steady decline, dampened by slowing sales and a longer-than-expected CEO search.

Last week, the company said that it had continued to make progress on its thorough CEO selection process.

In July, Wendy’s CEO Kirk Tanner announced his decision to leave the company to take the helm at Hershey.

Shares of Wendy’s had fallen nearly 46% in 2025, recording their worst year since 2007, when the stock had lost 59% of its value.

Shares of Wendy’s Co. are down about 3% less than a month into 2026, coming off their worst annual decline in 18 years, as the company continues its search for a new chief executive officer amid weakening demand. The fast-food chain is facing pressure as consumers increasingly opt to eat at home rather than dine out.

Last week, Wendy’s said it continues to make progress in its CEO selection process, noting that the board is reviewing a strong slate of both internal and external candidates with the experience and leadership needed to guide the company through its next phase of growth.

Retail investors, meanwhile, are awaiting a more attractive entry point.

Wendy’s Stock Move

Shares of Wendy’s shed nearly 46% in 2025, their worst year since 2007, when the stock lost 59% of its value. The stock closed down 4% on Monday, its worst day since Dec. 15, and is hovering near levels last seen in March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced restaurants to temporarily close doors.

Short interest in WEN stock was at 14.6% levels — last seen in 2015 but below the 16.6% seen in early December — according to Koyfin.

Wendy’s shares have been under pressure after the company reported U.S. revenue and issued a full-year outlook that fell short of expectations set at the start of the year, reflecting a consumer and competitive environment that has shifted far more sharply than management had previously anticipated.

Wendy’s CEO Search

In July, Wendy’s CEO Kirk Tanner announced his decision to leave the company to take the helm at Hershey. Tanner, who served as CEO of Wendy’s for nearly a year and a half, was with PepsiCo for three decades before that.

Wendy’s then named Ken Cook, its chief financial officer, as interim CEO. Cook, who remains CFO, joined the company in December 2024. “We are focused on selecting a leader with the vision, strategic mindset, and operational discipline to continue to execute the company's turnaround plans,” said Chairman Art Winkleblack last week.

What Is Retail Thinking?

Retail sentiment on Wendy’s jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory a day ago, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

In the last seven days, retail message volume on the stock jumped 767% on Stocktwits, and over the past year, the ticker saw a 16% spike in followers on the platform.

A bullish user on Stocktwits noted that the stock could be pushed below $8 and might become the best buying opportunity in the volatility.

Another user said the stock would break $8, and people could buy it at $6.50.

Shares of Wendy’s have lost nearly 45% in the last 12 months.

