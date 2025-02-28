WeightWatchers Stock Soars On Q4 Earnings Beat, New CEO Confirmation: Retail Sentiment Jumps

CEO Tara Comonte said the company is poised to benefit as more people seek sustainable weight loss approaches—including those using or transitioning off medication.

WeightWatchers Stock Soars On Q4 Earnings Beat, New CEO Confirmation: Retail Sentiment Jumps
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

Shares of WW International Inc. jumped more than 6% in after-hours trading on Thursday following a 10% surge in the regular session as the company posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, reviving retail sentiment.

WW International board named interim president and CEO Tara Comonte to a permanent role as president and CEO, effective Feb.26.

WeightWatchers’ fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings per share came in at $0.32, trouncing Wall Street’s estimate of $0.01. Revenues stood at $184.41 million, beating estimates of $173.23 million.

Its net income in Q4 was $25.1 million compared to a net loss of $88.1 million in the prior year period. Operating Income for Q4 was $36.2 million, compared to an operating loss of $6 million in the prior year period.

Comonte added the company is poised to benefit as more people seek sustainable weight loss approaches—including those using or transitioning off medication.

"We are pleased with the momentum in our clinical business in the fourth quarter, reflecting the increasing demand for comprehensive weight management solutions,” Comonte said. “I am grateful for the board’s trust in me to lead WeightWatchers through this next phase, and I look forward to building on our progress, working alongside our incredible team, and driving meaningful impact for our members."

WeightWatchers is in a period of “significant transition” as the company tries to navigate industry shifts and reposition itself for long-term growth, added Comonte, noting the company will seek to balance investment in growth with “the realities of our capital structure."

CFO Felicia DellaFortuna said the company’s Q4 EBITDA performance keeps it on track to achieve its $100 million “run-rate cost savings target by the end of 2025. “

The company did not provide full-year fiscal 2025 guidance.

Sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a week ago. Message volume climbed to ‘extremely high’ from ‘normal.’

Screenshot 2025-02-28 at 1.35.44 PM.png WW sentiment meter and message volume on Feb 27

One bullish watcher was hopeful the company’s stock would continue to trend upward.

WW International stock is down 37% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock In Focus After Acquisition Of 40 Big Lots Store Leases: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock In Focus After Acquisition Of 40 Big Lots Store Leases: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Infinera Misses Q4 Profit Estimates, But Nokia’s $2.3B Buyout Approval By EU Lifts Stock After-Hours: Retail Sentiment Split

Infinera Misses Q4 Profit Estimates, But Nokia’s $2.3B Buyout Approval By EU Lifts Stock After-Hours: Retail Sentiment Split

BP Stock In Spotlight After Report Says Elliott To Ramp Up Pressure, Retail Chatter Stays High

BP Stock In Spotlight After Report Says Elliott To Ramp Up Pressure, Retail Chatter Stays High

Papa John’s Serves Up Q4 Earnings Beat, But Retail Appetite Is Half-Baked

Papa John’s Serves Up Q4 Earnings Beat, But Retail Appetite Is Half-Baked

Moderna Stock Heads For Weekly Loss As Retail Caution Prevails: Wealth Advisor Tells Why She's Staying On The Sidelines

Moderna Stock Heads For Weekly Loss As Retail Caution Prevails: Wealth Advisor Tells Why She's Staying On The Sidelines

Recent Stories

MG Motor to launch Windsor EV with 50kWh Battery, 460 km range in April 2025 gcw

MG Motor to launch Windsor EV with 50kWh Battery, 460 km range in April 2025

Silk Fashion: 10 stunning ways to style silk attire- classic to contemporary SRI

Silk Fashion: 10 stunning ways to style silk attire – classic to contemporary

Nothing Phone 3a to Poco M7: Top 5 upcoming smartphones in March 2025 gcw

Nothing Phone 3a to Poco M7: Top 5 upcoming smartphones in March 2025

Bharti Singh's Weight Loss Secrets: Reduce waist size in 1 week RBA

Bharti Singh's Weight Loss Secrets: Reduce waist size in 1 week

Peace at borders: Gavaskar shares his opinion on resumption of India vs Pakistan bilateral series (WATCH) HRD

'Peace at borders': Gavaskar shares his opinion on resumption of India vs Pakistan bilateral series (WATCH)

Recent Videos

India and EU Unite for AI & Digital Future: Ursula von der Leyen Backs STRONGER Cooperation!

India and EU Unite for AI & Digital Future: Ursula von der Leyen Backs STRONGER Cooperation!

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Conflicting Claims in Mizoram Student VL Valentine's Stabbing Case

Kerala Pulse | Conflicting Claims in Mizoram Student VL Valentine's Stabbing Case

Video Icon
Manav Sharma Case: Wife Nikita Breaks Silence, Reveals SHOCKING Details!

Manav Sharma Case: Wife Nikita Breaks Silence, Reveals SHOCKING Details!

Video Icon
EU President Touts India-Middle East-Europe Corridor as 'Modern Golden Road' | Asianet Newsable

EU President Touts India-Middle East-Europe Corridor as 'Modern Golden Road' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits SHAKTI TARAPITH, Praises India’s Spiritual Heritage!

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits SHAKTI TARAPITH, Praises India’s Spiritual Heritage!

Video Icon