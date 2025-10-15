The ride-hailing service will be available via the company’s Waymo app.

Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) robotaxi unit Waymo announced on Wednesday that it intends to launch its autonomous ride-hailing service in London in 2026.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The ride-hailing service will be available via the company’s Waymo app, it said.

“Over the coming months, we’ll lay the groundwork for our service in collaboration with our fleet operations partner Moove, and continue to engage with local and national leaders to secure the necessary permissions for our commercial ride-hailing service in London,” the company said in a blog post.

Waymo has partnered with Moove before to manage its autonomous fleet in Phoenix. The company’s fleet in Miami is also slated to be managed by Moove starting next year.

Currently, Waymo operates in multiple cities across the U.S. The company’s autonomous driving technology has driven over 100 million fully autonomous miles on public roads and provided more than 10 million paid rides across San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Arizona, Atlanta, Georgia, and Austin, Texas.

Waymo noted that the company has a partnership with British brand Jaguar Land Rover, whose electric I-PACE vehicles are fitted with the company’s Waymo driver technology to be deployed in its fleet.

Waymo is currently testing its robotaxis on the roads of Tokyo as it seeks to expand internationally. The company has partnered with Japan’s taxi app GO and taxi company Nihon Kotsu to deploy autonomous vehicles in the city.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around GOOG stock stayed within the ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘normal’ levels.

GOOG's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:46 a.m. ET on Oct. 15, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits



GOOG stock is up by over 29% this year and by about 48% over the past 12 months.

Read also: Dow Futures Build On Gains Following Powell’s Speech On Labor Market Weakness: ASML, BAC, UAL, MS Among Stocks To Watch

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<