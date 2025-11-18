The company is looking to open rides to the public across the cities next year.

Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Waymo said on Tuesday that it is now looking to kickstart autonomous driving across five new cities, including Miami, Dallas, Houston, and Orlando.

While operations will start on Tuesday in Miami, in the remaining four cities, it will begin in the coming weeks, the company said. Waymo is looking to open rides to the public across the cities next year.

