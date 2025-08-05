Analysts expect a strong Q2 for DaVita, with projected year-over-year growth in revenue, EBITDA, and earnings.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold nearly $230 million worth of DaVita shares in recent days, ahead of the dialysis service provider’s upcoming earnings report due after the bell on Tuesday.

Berkshire sold about 1.64 million shares of DaVita on July 31 at an average price of $140.61 a share, the company disclosed in a late Monday filing.

Following the transaction, Berkshire’s indirect holdings in DaVita stood at 32,160,579 shares, held across entities including Government Employees Insurance Company and pension plans of its subsidiaries.

Buffett, listed as a director and 10% owner, disclaimed beneficial ownership except for his pecuniary interest.

Koyfin analysts are forecasting a strong quarter. Revenue is anticipated to increase to $3.36 billion, a 4.3% increase from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings are also expected to rise, with an adjusted EPS of $2.75 compared to $2.00 a year earlier, while EBITDA is projected to come in at $707.9 million, a 15% increase year-over-year.

This isn't the first time Berkshire has reduced its stake in DaVita this year. Back in February, the conglomerate sold 750,000 shares, reducing its stake by 2% to 35.14 million shares. The $115 million sale followed a separate buyback agreement on February 11, when DaVita repurchased over 200,000 shares directly from Berkshire.

At the time, DaVita had just issued a 2025 earnings outlook that fell short of market expectations, prompting a negative reaction from investors.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for DaVita was ‘bullish’ amid ‘low’ message volume.

DaVita’s stock has declined 6.9% so far in 2025.

