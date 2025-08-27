Singer will start in October 2025 in a strategic role ahead of the spinoff, reporting directly to David Zaslav, President and Chief Executive Officer of WBD and the incoming CEO of Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) said Wednesday that Brad Singer will become Chief Financial Officer of Warner Bros. following the company’s planned separation, expected by mid-2026.

Singer will start in October 2025 in a strategic role ahead of the spinoff, reporting directly to David Zaslav, President and Chief Executive Officer of WBD and the incoming CEO of Warner Bros. Singer previously served as CFO of Discovery Communications, where he helped guide the company’s 2008 public listing.

